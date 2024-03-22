Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re wondering what’s in style right now, you’re not alone — it’s snowing in the Midwest after hitting the 60-degree mark last week. It’s no wonder we’re as confused as the weather is! New York has experienced a similar temperature swing these past few weeks… so what do we even wear right now?

It’s helpful to start with the process of elimination, noting what isn’t in style yet, to help us figure out what is. For starters, shorts are definitely not fair game, nor are standalone tanks or flip-flops. Rompers aren’t quite in yet either, but lucky for Us, jumpsuits sure are!

Amazon is filled with trendy jumpsuits, almost to the point of overwhelm. As with any store, some are cute but not comfy while others are comfy but not cute; there are a select few winners, however, that are both — and we found a winner! This reviewer-loved jumpsuit is so comfortable that it almost feels like wearing a sweatsuit.

The outfit is made of a polyester, elastane and viscose blend, making it lightweight and soft on the skin; it will make you forget you’re not wearing your lounge clothes. An elastic tie around the waist allows you to customize the tightness too, so the only thing that could make this jumpsuit uncomfortable would be user error!

The elastic waist tie also gives the jumpsuit some structure so it doesn’t make you look like a sheet. You can easily adjust the tightness around the waist and can even cinch it a little higher on your torso if the pants are too long! (This will make the top portion of the jumpsuit poof out a bit, which is a very trendy and flattering look!)

A crew neck design and thick straps keep the sleeveless one-piece in place, so you won’t have to worry about the pants tugging the top down — phew! The wide-leg pant style makes the jumpsuit ultra-chic, of course, but it also adds versatility. You can wear this outfit with heels, sneakers or sandals (in the warmer months). With that in mind, you’re free to dress it up or down as you wish!

For a graduation, engagement party, fancy dinner or other formal occasion, you can wear this jumpsuit with heels, sparkly earrings and a nice bag. If you’re looking for some day-to-day outfit inspo, try wearing it with a comfy pair of sneakers and a jean jacket. You’ll be the most stylish person at the coffee shop, grocery store or wherever else you choose to rock it!

Get the Prettygarden Summer Casual Sleeveless Jumpsuit for $33 on Amazon!

