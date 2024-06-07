Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is the optimal sundress season and weather! If you’re heading to the beach or attending an event, the right sundress can help you do it all! Are you looking for a new option to add to your rotation? We found an adorable, colorful wrap maxi dress that we’re sure you’ll love this summer.

The PRETTYGARDEN Wrap Maxi Dress is perfect for any of your warm-weather activities. It uses a 97% polyester and 3% spandex fabrication for a sturdy, stretchy option that’s perfect for anything. Also, it has the cutest slightly ruffled hemline with structured shoulders for extra flair.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Wrap Maxi Dress for $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this dress, you could rock it with sandals and a raffia bag for a relaxed look while on vacation. Or, you could pair it with heels and a floppy hat for an elevated, regal vibe that will fare well for baby showers or outdoor summer weddings. What we love most about this dress is its bright contrasting print and volume, which adds some drama. Further, this option comes in 38 patterns and colors and has an XS to XXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this vibrant dress, one Amazon reviewer noted, “This is the second one I’ve bought. I don’t usually wear dresses, but these fit so flatteringly and are so comfortable (especially in Texas heat) and versatile that I want to wear them all the time!” Another reviewer said, “This dress is so cute! You can’t help but smile when you see it! All the color just makes you happy!”

So, if you’re looking for a colorful and frilly dress option to wear to any and everything this summer, this wrap dress from PrettyGarden could do the trick!

