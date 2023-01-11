Shoppers Say This Staple Cutout Midi Dress ‘Works Any Time of Year’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We adore having staple pieces in our closets that we can wear year-round. When it comes to seasonal items like shorts or sweaters, we swap them out depending on the time of year. But certain styles always deserve hanger space, and these reliable picks can be worn whenever we’re in a pinch. Versatility is key!

Dresses are easily the most flexible garments thanks to their layering powers. Of course, not every frock can be rocked year-round — but that isn’t the case with this midi from PRETTYGARDEN! Shoppers claim that it’s the ultimate ensemble to wear, no matter what season it is.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Cutout Midi Satin Dress for $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

This dress is generally modest thanks to its higher neckline and longer midi length, but it does have some spicier touches which veer it away from completely conservative territory. For starters, the cutout on the side of the waist shows off just the right touch of skin — but it also has another purpose! Its shape and placement can make your waist appear smaller, creating a flattering silhouette.

As mentioned, we know the midi length does cover up more — but the skirt of the dress offers a slit on the side which extends upwards to the mid-thigh area. This lets you show off some leg as you walk and move around, making it a dream for a party or wedding!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Cutout Midi Satin Dress for $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

The frock is also made from a soft satin material which is absolutely sumptuous. It’s lightweight enough for the summer if you want to wear it out at night, but in the cooler spring, fall and winter months, the long sleeves will effortlessly provide the coverage you crave. When it’s particularly frigid outside, team the dress with opaque lights, tall boots and a warm coat. Styling is a cinch when this dress is involved, and that’s exactly what captivated Us from the start. Talk about a fashion-forward find that goes the distance!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Cutout Midi Satin Dress for $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from PRETTYGARDEN and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!