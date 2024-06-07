Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By now, you probably know that here at Us, we love wrap dresses. Whether they’re midi or mini, this dress silhouette is versatile and can help you handle anything in your hectic schedule. Are you looking for a new one to add to your rotation? We found an adorable wrap midi dress that we’re sure you’ll never want to take off this summer — and it’s 48% off right now at Amazon!

Related: 17 Bright and Colorful Waist-Enhancing Dresses for Summer That Will Gather Compliments All Day Long If you’re looking for an easy recipe to give yourself a mood boost, listen up! First, take a dress and make it waist-enhancing. Then, add a dash of bright color to it. This type of dress is already spirit uplifting within itself, but all of the compliments you’ll rake in by wearing it will be […]

This PRETTYGARDEN Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress will be one of your warm-weather favorites because it’s flouncy, light and darling. This dress uses a 100% polyester fabric for a sturdy feel that will help this frock last for some time. Further, the little ties on the shoulders add some cute appeal to the piece as well.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress for $37 (was $67) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

What we love most about this dress is how easy it is to style. For example, you could pair this number with heels for an elevated moment that requires you to dress up. Or, you could rock this sweet dress with sandals for a chill vibe while you relax on vacation. Also, it comes in 21 colors — we love the nude pink and green variations — and has an S to XL size range.

In regards to this versatile dress, a happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “I received so many compliments on this dress. The quality is great! I definitely recommend it!” One more reviewer said, “This dress is so flattering on my new mom body! I LOVE it, and I bought it in multiple colors!”

Additionally, it’s the perfect time to find a lightweight dress that can pivot into any summer scenario. If you need a new dress, this smocked midi dress from PrettyGarden could be the answer due to its neutral colors and flowy demeanor! Snag it for a deal while you can!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress for $37 (was $67) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from PRETTYGARDEN here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!