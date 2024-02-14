Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is all about eye-catching hues. From soft pastel shades to striking neons, there’s something about a bright pop of color that’s particularly powerful after the spring equinox. Maybe it’s the sunny skies and blossoming florals, but many of Us feel inclined to lean more toward vivid colors during this time of year. If you plan on brightening up your wardrobe as the weather warms up or you live for lively looks all year long, scroll ahead for the lowdown on this chic sweater from Amazon.

The PrettyGarden Chunky Knit Sweater is an eye-catching top that’s sure to double as a conversation starter whenever you slip it on this spring. This flexible garment looks so funky and modern, courtesy of thick yarn patterns and chunky sleeves.

Get the PrettyGarden Chunky Knit Sweater for just $43 (originally$46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

In an exciting twist, the soft knit top is oh-so-versatile. The styling possibilities are endless, but for example, you can pair it with jeans and booties for a movie night. But most conveniently, you can even wear it to the office. All you have to do is team it with a pair of plaid trousers and Mary Jane loafers. For a contrasting ensemble, rock this feminine top with oversized camo pants for a street-style-approved slay. Don’t forget about accessories! Take this sophisticated top up a few notches when you style it with dainty gold jewelry, such as a necklace, bracelet or watch.

If a bold orange shade isn’t your cup of tea, don’t stress. You can snag this top in seven other colors, including black, pastel blue, rich dark green and subtle pink shades. The top is available in women’s sizes small through extra-large, but shoppers advise ordering down — as it’s oversized.

Regardless of the weather this spring, you’ll shine as bright as the sun in this vibrant chunky knit sweater. But just a warning — don’t be surprised if you end up buying it in multiple colors!

Not what you’re looking for? See more from PrettyGarden here, and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!