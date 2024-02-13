This Belted Dress Practically Oozes Spring Cruise Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are some outfits that look perfect for certain occasions – like a swimsuit for a beach outing, or a little black dress for a formal party. The same can be said of outfits you can wear on a cruise, and it’s almost the perfect kind of weather to set sail on one. If you plan on doing that when the weather warms up or you just want to channel some serious cruise vibes, you’ve got to check out this dress from Walmart.

Related: 17 Chic Winter Dresses That Will Keep You Warm This Holiday Season Season’s greetings! We’re officially less than two weeks away from the winter solstice. It’s time to pull out your comfiest fabrics, because cold weather is approaching! From sweater tights to insulated outerwear, you can’t go wrong with adding plush fabrics to your wardrobe to ensure that you stay warm no matter how frigid the weather […]

TheTime and Tru Belted Knit Dress is a $15 wonder at Walmart that looks absolutely adorable. Easy, breezy, and beautiful, but it’s not Maybelline, it’s just a versatile and fun dress that looks like something you’d pack for a cruise, or something you’d wear while combing the beach. Either way, it’s a win of an outfit that’s an absolutely awesome buy for less than $20.

It’s got the perfect elevated T-shirt look thanks to its rayon blend that offers plenty of stretch. One of its spotlight aspects is its pair of side-slits, too, so your legs are freed up to move around the way you want to without being impeded by the way the dress is made.

Get the Time and Tru Belted Knit Dress for just $15 at Walmart!

One of the other visually appealing parts of the dress is its belt that ties around the waist, which you can adjust to your liking. It’s simple, unassuming, and it looks great. You can wear it nice and loose or tight around the waist, whatever suits you the best.

Get the Time and Tru Belted Knit Dress for just $15 at Walmart!

However you wear this cruise-like dress, you’ll be covered with a fun and versatile frock that you can take with you and wear just about anywhere. And it may very well become your favorite dress of the summer (or spring, too).

Get the Time and Tru Belted Knit Dress for just $15 at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us