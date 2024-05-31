Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you took a stroll along the streets of SoHo in New York, you’d find so many women casually rocking power suits. What once was a staple for big board meetings and client presentations has become the epitome of business casual. Business wear in general has become more lax — people now throw a blazer on top of athleisure when running errands, while others wear form-fitting vests on a night out. It’s an interesting, unexpected trend, but one I can 100% get behind.

I think the main reason this trend has gone mainstream is because there’s something so effortlessly chic about casually wearing a power suit. Donning one outside of the office makes you ooze confidence, which is why I’ve been searching for one to become a summer wardrobe staple. Unsurprisingly, I found the perfect one on Amazon, and it’s been quickly rising in the ranks on the site’s bestseller list.

The Prettygarden Sleeveless Suit Vest Set combines a few of the business casual trends taking over the internet: It has that relaxed oversized vibe and features a vest top rather than a full on blazer. These two elements create what I’m calling the unofficial cool-girl uniform of the summer.

Get the Prettygarden Sleeveless Suit Vest Set for $67 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

The set has a lot going for it, but at the top of the list is its versatility that makes it ideal for marathon days that start at the office and end long after happy hour dies down. Let’s break down the separate pieces: The pants have a gorgeous wide-leg silhouette that feels comfortable without looking drab. Form-fitting styles can be restrictive, while this roomier design offers a little breathing room. As for the vest, similar to the pants, it’s a bit oversized. The deep V neckline is still modest enough to wear on its own, but you can also throw on a tank or turtleneck underneath for a little bit of coverage.

I’ve found similar styles at Zara that were double the price and didn’t have nearly as many color options. It’s refreshing to see vibrant hues like pink, green and blue rather than the standard black or gray. I’m a firm believer that summer is the perfect time to embrace happy, serotonin-boosting shades, and I’ll be adding the rose red option to my cart.

According to shoppers, this fashionable set is their favorite purchase they’ve made in a long time. “This two piece set from PrettyGarden is the perfect addition to your closet,” one customer says. “It’s somewhat androgynous but in the best possible way. Style it up or style it down and just have fun. I ordered size large but will probably repurchase the next color in medium since it is oversized. The fabric feels so smooth and luxurious! Just click ‘buy now’ already!”

Embrace your inner cool girl and slay your office fashion game this summer with the Prettygarden Sleeveless Suit Vest Set!

