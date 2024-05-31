Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If anyone catches me walking around throughout the summer, the likelihood that’ll be wearing a fun blouse is a solid 9 out of 10 chance. I’m such a blouse girly — if I buy anything while out shopping, it’s likely to be a cute top. And since summer is around the corner, it’s about time I add a new one to my collection.

We all need a standout part of our outfit. Some people rely on statement jewelry, a funky pair of pants or some cool sneakers. I like to make the interesting part an eye-catching blouse. The first hint that the Prettygarden Hollow Out Lace Embroidered Blouse would be the one I needed was that it stood out to me on the list of Amazon bestselling tops and blouses.

Get ​Prettygarden Hollow Out Lace Embroidered Blouse (originally $45) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 17 Easy-to-Wear Slimming Spring Tops That Are Flattering for Larger Arms While the fashion industry has grown in sizing options in recent years, it still has a lot of work to do. Some companies now allow for you to choose custom length options for dresses and trousers, but it’s shocking to see that no one has looked into arm sizing yet, knowing that arms come in […]

The top brings all of the effortless and playful summer vibes, featuring a lace, eyelet-embroidered design, pretty puff sleeves, and a V-neckline that has cute button closures. The perfect fabric for warm weather, it’s made of 100% cotton, which makes it breathable and sweat-absorbent. I live for a good white blouse, so that’s likely the color I’ll get it in, but if I end up loving it and need a pop of color, it has tons of other color options for that too.

Blouse girlies like me seem to be stocking up on this top as well. In fact, over 1,000 of them have been bought in just the last month. It also has a growing fan base of five-star reviewers, like this one who said they “received tons of compliments when wearing it.” “I like this blouse so much I ordered two more in different colors,” they said. “It is all cotton, exactly as advertised, and the colors are vibrant. It is also lined in the bodice.”

Related: 17 Loose Flowy Tops for People Who Hate Fitted Shirts Fitted shirts have their time and place. And for many of us, that is never and nowhere. Some people just feel more comfortable and casual when they can rock loose shirts, and that’s totally fine. Sometimes, a long tunic-like top looks better with inventive bottoms anyway, like graphic print leggings or you can even go […]

I think some people have the misconception that fun tops are harder to style, versus a basic white tee that could go with anything. But I think that notion is wrong. I can picture myself wearing this blouse with jean shorts, sandals, a woven crossbody bag and some boho earrings for some summer drinks on the patio with friends. But I’ll also dress it up with a flowy white skirt, some wedge heels, a shoulder bag and a pendant gold necklace for something like the bridal showers I have to attend over the summer.

Need a new cutesy top in your wardrobe too? As a shopping writer, my biggest recommendation is this embroidered style, which you can now get on sale for just $40 on Amazon. I also think this is a steal, knowing that intricate styles like this one usually retail for much more.

See it: Get ​​Prettygarden Hollow Out Lace Embroidered Blouse (originally $45) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from ​​Prettygarden here and shop more women’s shirts and blouses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!