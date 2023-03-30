This Silky 2-Piece Set Will Make You Feel Unbelievably Stylish

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The best pieces of clothing evoke an emotion. If we’re slipping on an outfit and we don’t smile or feel at least a little happiness surging through our body, then it’s time to reconsider that outfit — especially if we’re getting dressed for a special occasion!

Not only do we want to feel happy while getting dressed, but we want to feel undeniably stylish. Each piece should be adding a new layer of confidence to our persona. We want to look and feel like a million bucks — minimum! It’s not always easy when you have a budget, but sets like this on Amazon make it possible!

Get the Prettygarden 2-Piece Mock Neck Crop Top Wide Leg Pants Set for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

This 2023 release quickly found its way to the top of our wish list. Even after just one glance, we were sold. The silky satin material adds an automatic air of luxury, and we love the smooth feeling. It’s machine-washable too!

Let’s start with describing the top. It’s sleeveless with a mock neckline, already elevating this set, and features asymmetrically draped fabric with a cropped bubble hem. In back, there’s also a small keyhole. Wow, wow, wow!

As for the pants, which perfectly match the top, they have a wide leg fit, staying on trend and keeping things more upscale, and a surprisingly stretchy waistband. There’s a skinny tie belt around the waist too to perfect the look. This tie also matches the rest of the set!

This set comes in 10 solid colors, so you have options! Grab it in black, army green, a rusty brown, dark green, light green, navy, royal blue, pink, red or wine red.

Speaking of options, you certainly have a few when it comes to how and where you want to wear this co-ord set. Going to an event or party? Slip on a pair of heels and some statement earrings and grab a clutch! Cold outside? Try suede booties and an oversized blazer. Want to dress this set down for another excuse to wear it? Lace up some platform sneakers and shrug on a denim jacket. It’s that easy!

