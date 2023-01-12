This Two-Piece Satin Set Will Instantly Expand Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s face it: Now is not the time to shop for lighter pieces better suited for the spring or summer months — unless you have a winter getaway planned, of course! That being said, it’s actually a solid time to score warm-weather buys, as many items are on sale or ultra-affordable at the moment.

This is precisely where we like to think a bit outside of the box. Sure, all super skimpy ensembles should probably be skipped — however, a two-piece set like this one from PRETTYGARDEN can be used in so many different ways throughout the year. Not sure where to start? Allow Us to explain!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s 2 Piece Satin Outfit for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

You can expand your outfit options through various methods while it’s cold outside until you can don the two garments together as a complete set come summer — and here’s how. The top is relatively standard; it offers up a cropped fit and looser style which we think is ideal for high-waisted bottoms — and not just the flowy wide-leg pants it comes with. Since you can easily layer warm and toasty coats on top of this blouse, you can totally rock it for a night out!

As for the pants, they boast a loose enough fit which reminds Us of a palazzo-style look — so you will be able to wear fleece-lined tights underneath to make them work in the winter. With a cropped sweater or thermal skintight bodysuit, the pants will look positively dreamy… and not to mention incredibly flattering! Mixing and matching with the pieces from this set is such an easy way to double the variety of ensembles you can create with your existing wardrobe. It’s cost-effective and chic! Once once the warmer weather rolls in, you can reach for the full set and feel like you’re clad in a fresh new monochromatic #OOTD!

