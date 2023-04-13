Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Princess Diaries! If you want the royal treatment, then you need the royal wardrobe. And who better to model our aspirational lifestyle after than Kate Middleton? The Duchess of Cambridge has always achieved the perfect balance between luxury and accessibility. One day she’ll rock a Zara dress, and the next she’ll wear an Erdem skirt that isn’t even available to the public until August. Her style is classic and chic, fit for a real-life princess.

Just last week, the Princess of Wales wore a white tweed blazer to her local supermarket — stars, they’re just like Us. The ivory hue is a dream for spring and summer! Adorned with gold buttons, this structured blazer instantly elevated the rest of Kate’s outfit: a simple sweater and skinny jeans. While we have a feeling we wouldn’t be able to afford the exact jacket, we found a similar style for only $54! This double-breasted blazer is smart and sophisticated, a staple for the office or out on the town. Read on to shop this elegant outerwear from Amazon!

Get the Paitluc Tweed Double-Breasted Blazer for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

ThePaitluc Tweed Double-Breasted Blazer is polished and posh for princesses and wannabe princesses alike (guilty). The sharp lines give this textured jacket a regal touch, just like the garb worn by British royalty. Everything about this blazer feels luxe, from the gold hardware to the tweed fabric. Available in other pastel colors for spring, this lightweight blazer is the perfect layering piece for transitional weather.

Channel Princess Kate’s grocery store style by teaming this beautiful blazer with jeans and flats or dress it up with leather pants and heels for a night out. You could wear this jacket to a business meeting, brunch or a baby shower. It’s just the right blend of classy and comfy.

Shoppers say that this tweed blazer looks so much more expensive than it is! One reviewer reported, “I ordered this for a business trip. I got so many compliments and several people asked me if it was Chanel. So comfortable and the fit is as expected. I cannot believe what a solid staple this is for the price. It’s on trend too for the nautical trend. 10/10 recommend.” Another customer commented, “Color is vibrant, fabric is very soft, fits perfect, easy to combine! My friends couldn’t believe I bought it from Amazon, lol! Looks like a high price boutique blazer.” And one shopper declared, “Lovely textured fabric and light weight for spring. Can dress it up or down. I’ve worn it with jeans and it’s sure cute!”

Take a page out of Princess Kate’s playbook with this lovely blazer from Amazon!

