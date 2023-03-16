Channel Kate Middleton’s Chic Navy Midi Skirt — Starting at Just $26

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We may be on the opposite side of the pond, but we can’t get enough of Princess Kate’s royal style. She constantly looks classic and chic with a fresh blow-out and elegant ensemble. Even when the Duchess of Cambridge is wearing a simple pair of jeans, she manages to pull off a polished and put-together aesthetic.

This week marked the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, and Kate was exquisitely dressed for the occasion. Always ahead of the curve, the Princess of Wales donned an Erdem outfit that won’t even be available to the public until August 2023. The two-piece set featured a peplum jacket and matching floral print flared skirt in a navy. She topped off the look with a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings owned by Princess Diana.

Since the Erdem skirt isn’t even out yet, we found an affordable alternative that still gives the same effect. This top-rated satin midi skirt is totally on trend for the season! It’s sleek, stylish and sophisticated. You can team this lovely look with a bodysuit or blouse, or you can even throw an oversized sweater on top for an off-duty moment. Get the royal treatment with this stunning satin skirt from Amazon!

Get the Zeagoo High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Other Navy Midi Skirts Inspired by Kate Middleton’s Style:

