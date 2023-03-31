Buy 1, Get 1 Free! Shop These Celeb-Favorite Sunglasses From Quay

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Searching for high-quality sunglasses that won’t break the bank? We don’t like splurging on designer eyewear because we have a tendency to lose our shades pretty easily (sunglasses, hair ties and socks — they all disappear into thin air!). But cheap sunnies don’t usually provide enough UV protection — it’s quite the conundrum!

Thankfully, we discovered affordable sunglasses that offer premium condition at a low cost! I first found out about Quay Australia at Revolve Festival during Coachella, and I’ve been a big fan of the brand ever since. The designs are trendy, budget-friendly and durable. Celebs who have rocked Quay sunglasses include J.Lo, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner and many more.

Right now, Quay is offering a limited-time deal online — Buy One, Get One Free! Get two sunglasses for the price of one from now until April 2. And then from April 14 to 16, you can Buy One, Get One 50% Off!

We rounded up some of our favorite styles below, from classic aviators to cool cat-eyes. Get ready for warm weather with these stunning sunnies from Quay!

Hi Key

It’s giving Top Gun! These timeless aviators flatter ever face shape.

$75.00 See It!

Ever After

Featuring an ivory frame and brown polarized lenses, these retro-inspired sunnies are perfect for spring and summer! The oversized fit is oh-so-chic.

$75.00 See It!

Noosa

Channel the old Hollywood starlets with these glamorous cat-eye sunglasses! Oversized and elegant, these polarized shades will keep your eyes protected in style.

$75.00 See It!

Walk On

Crafted with tortoise shell frame and polarized lenses, these round sunnies are an everyday essential. The smaller size is ideal for those with a narrow face shape.

$75.00 See It!

Heartbreaker

In our Lover era! If you’re going to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, then you need this heart-shaped sunglasses to complete your outfit. Too cute!

$75.00 See It!

