Wake-Up Call! 5 Celeb-Approved Ice Rollers That Depuff Your Face Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Back in the day, we could pull an all-nighter and still have a fresh face the next morning. But now, even when we get a good night’s sleep, we still sometimes wake up with a puffy face! Sushi and wine only make matters worse, but we refuse to give up our guilty pleasures. Rather than rocking sunglasses inside to cover our swollen eyes, we found a solution that rapidly reduces puffiness: ice rollers.

Not only do these beauty essentials instantly diminish swelling, but they also wake Us up. If you’re struggling to start your day, simply slide an ice roller over your face and neck for a refreshing burst of energy. The cooling sensation is so soothing! Other benefits include boosting blood circulation, minimizing redness, tightening skin and decreasing muscle tension.

Many celebrities include ice rollers as an integral step in their skincare routine. Below are five options that get the stars’ seal of approval!

Sydney Sweeney: Esarora Ice Roller for Face and Eye

The Euphoria star used this ice roller in a famous scene from the show! “I bring this everywhere I go,” Sweeney shared in an Allure video. “It’s an ice roller I got off of Amazon and I live by it. It just wakes me up. It makes my skin feel good and takes away any puffiness. I could do this for a really long time. I make sure I get both sides, my jawline. And I just leave this in my freezer, and I put one on set in my trailer in my refrigerator. You might have seen Cassie do this on her crazy 4 A.M. beauty routine. It’s because those products were actually my products that I brought from home. This is the actual ice roller I used on the show. It’s a very popular ice roller.”

Abby Elliott also swears by this ice roller, telling New York Magazine’s The Strategist, “It’s the best thing in the world if you’ve had a lot of salt the night before and have to be on camera. Or if you’ve had too much alcohol and wake up super bloated, with your eyes basically shut (which happens to me more often than I’d like to admit). You roll it on your face for five minutes and you feel so much better. It’s like dipping your face in a bowl of ice, only it hurts less and you can hit spots more precisely. It’s like a cold face lift.”

This is also my favorite affordable ice roller!

$19.00 See It!

Ashley Benson: Jaiveoy Ice Roller for Face and Eye Puffiness Relief

“I ice my face every morning,” the Pretty Little Liars alum told New York Magazine’s The Strategist. “When I have early call times for hair and makeup, it’s the only thing that can wake me up. It’s like a cup of coffee. But it also just gets rid of puffiness. I have a whole morning routine with face masks and eye patches, and I use this on top of the face masks. It helps to really seal in all those ingredients. Then, after I take the masks off, I use it again. I probably ice my face for about a half-hour every day.”

$11.00 See It!

Hailey Bieber: Fanxbox Mini Beauty Ice Roller for Face

In a YouTube video with beauty TikToker Hyram Yarbro, Bieber tried out an ice cube roller. “This is literally an ice roller,” the Rhode Skin founder said. “I see these all over TikTok. It feels so good! This is going to be the best thing for puffy eyes. It’s probably nice for a headache too.”

Was $16 On Sale: $9 You Save 44% See It!

Niall Horan: Hana Emi Ice Globes For Facials

Horan revealed his skincare routine in a video for Vogue. “Let’s use the biggest and best thing that I’ve just recently found: the big silver balls,” the former One Direction member said. “I always have mine in the freezer and roll them around a little bit. Once they get working, they can just take some of that swelling out of your face. Out of all the things that I use, I see the most effect out of these. These are incredible.”

$27.00 See It!

Bonus: The Skinny Confidential’s Hot Mess Roller

According to the New York Post, The Skinny Confidential’s wildly popular Hot Mess Roller sold out twice in just two months! Designed by influencer and creative director Lauryn Bosstick, this pink beauty product features an all-aluminum roller that stays cold longer than competitiors. It’s the ultimate pick-me-up that depuffs, shrinks pores and restores radiance. Cosmopolitan dubbed this award-winning device the “Best Body Ice Roller”!

$69.00 See It!

