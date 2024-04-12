Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

I always wonder how celebrities are able to traipse around in neck-breaking high heels all the time. As a former pageant girl, I know that consistently wearing heels never gets easier, yet some of our favorite celebs (I’m looking at you, Lady Gaga) make it look so simple. Turns out, most stars just put up with the pain, but one actress in particular has cracked the code when it comes to finding comfortable heels: Queen Latifah.

Related: Kyle Richards Said These Bestselling Leggings Are a Travel 'Essential' From all of the trips that have come with being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to the ones required of being on set as an actress, Kyle Richards knows how to dress for travel like a pro. With all of the trips she’s taken, we have to assume she’s put hundreds of clothing […]

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Queen Latifah took the stage in what may be the world’s most comfortable heels ever made: the Naturalizer Astrid Pumps. It’s kind of hard to believe that the design, which features almost a four-inch stiletto and notoriously uncomfortable pointed toes, could be a breeze to walk in. However, the brand has made it a mission to create cloud-like high heels, and it all comes down to the technical design.

Get the Naturalizer Astrid Pumps for $125 (originally $135) at Zappos!

The secret lies in in the construction of the shoe itself. Naturalizer has been perfecting its design process for almost 100 years, taking into account the natural contours of women’s feet to come out with stilettos that won’t leave your soles achey. When it comes to the Astrid Pumps, your weight is evenly distributed across the bottom of your foot rather than completely on the ball. Of course, the weight distribution alone won’t prevent pains, so the silhouette is reinforced with Contour+ Comfort Technology to envelop your feet in a memory foam-like cushion.

Looking beyond the comfort aspect, the T-strap and pointed toe give the pumps a timeless vibe. One of the great things about T-strap shoes is that the simple addition not only looks sleek, it also makes your foot stay secure so you won’t be slipping and sliding all over the place. (AKA, they’re ideal for dancing.) Customers specifically mention how they were able to dance the night away at big parties while wearing these — without having dreaded soreness come morning.

“This is such a comfortable shoe,” one reviewer writes. “I have a wide foot and these fit great! I was able to wear them at a wedding with no discomfort or pain at the end of a long night of dancing!”

Before you write off all high heels as uncomfortable, you must try the Astrid Pumps. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how your feet feel after hours of wear, and they may just change how you look at stilettos forever!

Get the Naturalizer Astrid Pumps for $125 (originally $135) at Zappos!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from Naturalizer here and explore more heels at Zappos here!

Related: Zendaya’s Tenniscore Style Inspired Me To Wear This Pleated Sweater Dress Have you seen Zendaya lately? The notoriously well-dressed actor is on a press run for the film Challengers, which releases in theaters on April 26. Every time we scroll by a new photo of the actor, I can’t help but notice how amazing she looks. Furthermore, I’m in awe at how intentional she’s been about incorporating […]