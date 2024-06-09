These $39 Anti-Cellulite Shorts Made Me Love My Thighs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Is anything more quintessentially summer than a chic pair of shorts? From running errands for the family to working out, the right pair can help you do it all! Are you looking for a new pair to add to the lineup? We found a flexible, cute pair of active shorts that will help make your summer wardrobe more seamless — and they’re only $39!
These Queen Thigh The Staple Shorts are literally perfect for everything! They feature an 87% nylon, 12% spandex and 1% cotton material composition for a stretchy, durable and slightly sheer option that can handle anything. Also, the shorts stop right about mid-thigh and won’t roll or sag.
Get the Queen Thigh The Staple Shorts for $39 at Queen Thigh!
Styling this option is super easy. You could lean into their sporty essence and throw them on with a T-shirt or a sports bra and sneakers. Or, you could rock them under a frilly dress for maximum coverage and support for peace of mind during a windy summer afternoon — they’re just that versatile. Further, they come in five colors — we love the black and beige variations — and have an XS to XXXXXXL size range.
While reviewing and gushing over these active shorts, one Amazon reviewer said, “I love these shorts and have a few of them. I’ve started wearing dresses again because these shorts are so comfortable underneath. And I feel more confident on a windy day. Highly recommended!” Another reviewer added, ‘I love my shorts! I used to get a rash from wearing jeans, and these have solved the problem. They are so comfortable.”
So, if you’re looking for a functional pair of shorts that will move with your body, this stretchy option from Queen Thigh could do the trick!
