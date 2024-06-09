These $39 Anti-Cellulite Shorts Made Me Love My Thighs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Is anything more quintessentially summer than a chic pair of shorts? From running errands for the family to working out, the right pair can help you do it all! Are you looking for a new pair to add to the lineup? We found a flexible, cute pair of active shorts that will help make your summer wardrobe more seamless — and they’re only $39!

Related: 17 Athleisure Fashion Finds Under $25 Let’s be honest: Getting back into the swing of working out can be difficult. With our hectic schedules and extended to-do lists, finding time for fitness dwindles throughout the day. And when you do carve out an hour or so to exercise, you need to find clothing that keeps you comfy. This is why exploring […]

These Queen Thigh The Staple Shorts are literally perfect for everything! They feature an 87% nylon, 12% spandex and 1% cotton material composition for a stretchy, durable and slightly sheer option that can handle anything. Also, the shorts stop right about mid-thigh and won’t roll or sag.

Get the Queen Thigh The Staple Shorts for $39 at Queen Thigh!

Styling this option is super easy. You could lean into their sporty essence and throw them on with a T-shirt or a sports bra and sneakers. Or, you could rock them under a frilly dress for maximum coverage and support for peace of mind during a windy summer afternoon — they’re just that versatile. Further, they come in five colors — we love the black and beige variations — and have an XS to XXXXXXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these active shorts, one Amazon reviewer said, “I love these shorts and have a few of them. I’ve started wearing dresses again because these shorts are so comfortable underneath. And I feel more confident on a windy day. Highly recommended!” Another reviewer added, ‘I love my shorts! I used to get a rash from wearing jeans, and these have solved the problem. They are so comfortable.”

So, if you’re looking for a functional pair of shorts that will move with your body, this stretchy option from Queen Thigh could do the trick!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Queen Thigh The Staple Shorts for $39 at Queen Thigh!