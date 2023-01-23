Live Your Coziest Life With These Home and Fashion Finds From QVC

Content made in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change.

If there’s one thing we aspire to be in life, it’s cozy. Anybody who says otherwise is probably lying! Who wouldn’t want to feel their comfiest at all times? Even better is when you’re feeling comfy and chic at the same time!

QVC is a top destination for all things cozy, whether you need new winter clothes or home essentials that will upgrade your daily life. Shop our 10 favorites below!

This Fuzzy Blanket

Can you really curate a list of cozy buys and leave out Barefoot Dreams? Never! This fuzzy blanket is cuddly and so cute with its heart-shaped design. Grab one that says “joy” or one that says “love”!

$120.00 See it!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heart Blanket 45″ x 60″ for just $120 at QVC!

These Suede Booties

UGG is another brand that’s practically synonymous with comfort. These Koolaburra by UGG boots have a suede upper and a super soft faux-fur lining. There’s also a nice detail at the side to wrap things up into a perfect bow — literally!

Was $99.95 On Sale: $78.74 You Save 21% See it!

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Suede Bow Short Boots – Arlena (QVC price: $99.95) for just $78.74 at QVC!



These Stretchy Leggings

A pair of stretchy leggings is a given in a cozy girl’s wardrobe — but how about a pair with a beautiful design too? These leggings feature a stunning floral print. Available in five colors and from PXXS to P5X!

$51.86 See it!

Get the Denim & Co. Active Printed Petite Duo Stretch Full Length Leggings for just $51.86 at QVC!

This Wearable Blanket

We never stop recommending The Comfy, whether as a gift for someone else or as a treat for yourself. It’s like an ultra-oversized hoodie with a velvety microfiber exterior and a sherpa-lined interior. One size fits most!

$54.99 See it!

Get The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket for just $54.99 at QVC!

These Rayon Pillowcases

When it comes to comfort, bedding is of the utmost importance. That’s why we love these pillowcases, which are made with 100% rayon made from bamboo!

Was $26.25 On Sale: $15.70 You Save 40% See it!

Get the Northern Nights Two Tone Rayon made from Bamboo Pillowcases (QVC price: $26.25) for just $15.70 at QVC!



This Cowl-Neck Sweatshirt

If you feel like your regular hoodies are a little too casual, you can elevate your wardrobe by adding this cowl-neck sweatshirt to your collection. It has a beautiful look, and it has a super plush lining too!

$57.75 See it!

Get the Denim & Co. Active Lush-Lined Cowl-Neck Sweatshirt for just $57.75 at QVC!



These Aloe-Infused Socks

Patterned, fuzzy socks? We’re already interested. But the fact that these socks are infused with soothing aloe makes them super unique and lovely for winter feet. Make sure to check out all of the colorways!

Was $36 On Sale: $33.98 You Save 6% See it!

Get the MUK LUKS Women’s Aloe Infused Cabin Socks Set of 4 (QVC price: $36) for just $33.98 at QVC!



This Heated Throw

If you can usually be found on the couch wrapped up in a blanket, upgrade the experience even more with a heated throw. This one has five customizable temperature settings and is gorgeously soft on both sides!

$64.00 See it!

Get the Berkshire 50×60″ Velvetsoft Rev. to Sherpa Heated Throw for just $64 at QVC!



These Orthotic Slippers

The day we leveled up our slipper game was the day our lives changed. Now it’s your turn. These fluffy slippers aren’t only soft but they have an orthotic design for awesome support. They have an indoor/outdoor sole too!

$65.88 See it!

Get the Spenco Orthotic Felted Novelty Slippers – Evie for just $65.88 at QVC!

This Sherpa Robe

A full-length, fuzzy robe is a toasty-warm piece you’ll never regret having in your closet. Perfect for when you step out of the hot shower on a below-freezing day!

$52.50 See it!

Get the Berkshire Double-Sided Long-Line Sherpa Robe w/ Shawl Collar for just $52.50 at QVC!



