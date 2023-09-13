Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Price taken at the time of publication.

New York Fashion Week is in full swing! Just like Punxsutawney Phil not seeing his shadow on Groundhog’s Day, this event is our indication that fall is right around the corner. So, it’s time to shop for all of our autumn essentials!

QVC has a wide variety of designer discounts and exclusive styles from celebrity brands! Where else are you going to find a Barefoot Dreams Cardigan on sale next to a Mac Duggal formal gown? Below are 11 of our favorite finds for sweater weather up to 62% off!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Cardigan

This cozy cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is quite literally what dreams are made of! Designed with directional ribbed knit, this layering piece is your new go-to sweater.

Was $148 On Sale: $89.98 You Save 39% See It!

Canyon Retreat Boho Midi Dress

Go boho in this printed midi dress! Perfect to pair with high boots for fall.

Was $60 On Sale: $52.98 You Save 12% See It!

Attitudes by Renee Cotton Crewneck Top

This cotton crewneck top is flowy yet flattering. The 3/4-length sleeves conceals your upper arms while the curved hem covers your hips.

Was $46 On Sale: $31.97 You Save 31% See It!

Animal Print Wrap Dress

Take a walk on the wild side in this animal print wrap dress! Such a flattering silhouette.

$120.00 See It!

Lug Classic VL Crossbody Bag

This chain crossbody bag looks like an expensive designer brand! Go hands-free with this versatile handbag.

$69.00 See It!

Tailored by Susan Graver Blazer

This structured blazer fits like a glove! Sophisticated and sharp for all your fall functions.

Was $85 On Sale: $76.98 You Save 9% See It!

Denim & Co. Knit Cardigan With Side Slits

Easy, breezy, beautiful! This open-front cardigan with side slits will enable air flow in transitional weather.

$58.00 See It!

Mac Duggal Ruffle Tiered Gown

Mac Duggal is one of our favorite designer brands for jaw-dropping dresses! This hot pink tiered gown is beyond gorgeous.

$598.00 See It!

Susan Graver Petite Button-Front Knit Tunic Shacket

This button-front sweater is part cardigan, part tunic and part shacket. Take this top from home to happy hour!

$71.00 See It!

Dennis Basso Tweed Blazer

Tweed is trending right now! Keep it classic with this colorful tweed blazer by Dennis Basso.

Was $149 On Sale: $69.99 You Save 53% See It!

Denim & Co. Printed Fleece Long Snap Front Shacket

Mad for plaid! This fleece shacket is a fall staple.

$58.00 See It!

