Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Stay on Trend for Fall With These Fashion-Forward Pieces From QVC

By
QVC fall fashion
QVC

Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Price taken at the time of publication.

New York Fashion Week is in full swing! Just like Punxsutawney Phil not seeing his shadow on Groundhog’s Day, this event is our indication that fall is right around the corner. So, it’s time to shop for all of our autumn essentials!

QVC has a wide variety of designer discounts and exclusive styles from celebrity brands! Where else are you going to find a Barefoot Dreams Cardigan on sale next to a Mac Duggal formal gown? Below are 11 of our favorite finds for sweater weather up to 62% off!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Cardigan

Barefoot Dreams cardigan
QVC

 

This cozy cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is quite literally what dreams are made of! Designed with directional ribbed knit, this layering piece is your new go-to sweater.

Was $148On Sale: $89.98You Save 39%
See It!

Canyon Retreat Boho Midi Dress

boho midi dress
QVC

Go boho in this printed midi dress! Perfect to pair with high boots for fall.

Was $60On Sale: $52.98You Save 12%
See It!

Attitudes by Renee Cotton Crewneck Top

cotton crewneck top
QVC

This cotton crewneck top is flowy yet flattering. The 3/4-length sleeves conceals your upper arms while the curved hem covers your hips.

Was $46On Sale: $31.97You Save 31%
See It!

Animal Print Wrap Dress

animal print dress
QVC

 

Take a walk on the wild side in this animal print wrap dress! Such a flattering silhouette.

$120.00
See It!

Lug Classic VL Crossbody Bag

chain crossbody
QVC

This chain crossbody bag looks like an expensive designer brand! Go hands-free with this versatile handbag.

$69.00
See It!

Tailored by Susan Graver Blazer

tailored blazer
QVC

This structured blazer fits like a glove! Sophisticated and sharp for all your fall functions.

Was $85On Sale: $76.98You Save 9%
See It!

Denim & Co. Knit Cardigan With Side Slits

open front cardigan
QVC

Easy, breezy, beautiful! This open-front cardigan with side slits will enable air flow in transitional weather.

$58.00
See It!

Mac Duggal Ruffle Tiered Gown

Mac Duggal gown
QVC

Mac Duggal is one of our favorite designer brands for jaw-dropping dresses! This hot pink tiered gown is beyond gorgeous.

$598.00
See It!

Susan Graver Petite Button-Front Knit Tunic Shacket

button-front sweater
QVC

This button-front sweater is part cardigan, part tunic and part shacket. Take this top from home to happy hour!

$71.00
See It!

Dennis Basso Tweed Blazer

tweed blazer
QVC

Tweed is trending right now! Keep it classic with this colorful tweed blazer by Dennis Basso.

Was $149On Sale: $69.99You Save 53%
See It!

Denim & Co. Printed Fleece Long Snap Front Shacket

fleece shacket
QVC

Mad for plaid! This fleece shacket is a fall staple.

$58.00
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Trendy-Fall-Fashion-Stock-Photo

Related: 17 Fabulous Fall Basics to Stock Up on Now

fall-fashion-prints

Related: 17 Fall Fashion Finds With the Perfect Prints for the Season

Getty

Related: 17 Late-Summer Heat Wave Fashion and Beauty Essentials on Amazon

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories