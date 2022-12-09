Content made in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, the weather outside is frightful! We have no chill when it comes to chilly temperatures. Our skin gets dry, our feet get cold and our nose turns red like Rudolph. There’s pretty much only three solutions: anything cozy (blankets, scarves, PJs), hot cocoa and reparative skincare. Right now, you can shop all these winter necessities and more over on QVC! These everyday essentials also make great gifts for the holidays.

Plus, there’s an Under the Tree Guarantee! All items purchased from now until December 13 will be delivered by Christmas at no additional charge. Shop these seasonal staples ASAP to make sure they arrive on time for the holidays!

We picked 10 of our favorite finds from QVC below. Let it snow and let it glow with these products that will certainly make your days merry and bright!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Ribbed Scarf

Scarves are practical and fashionable — they keep our necks warm while serving some major style. And this Barefoot Dreams ribbed scarf is one of the coziest accessories around!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Ribbed Scarf at QVC!

Berkshire Velvetsoft Printed Throw Reverse to Sherpa

Deck the halls with this super soft throw with a pine tree print. Perfect for the holidays, this reversible blanket has a snuggly Sherpa side.

Get the Berkshire Velvetsoft Printed Throw Reverse to Sherpa at QVC!

Koolaburra by UGG Fluffy Slippers

We plan on living in these fluffy slippers for the foreseeable future! These Koolaburra by UGG slippers feature faux fur for the coziest comfort.

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Fluffy Slippers at QVC!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite & Luxe Lounge Mixed Set

Sweet dreams from Barefoot Dreams! This CozyChic lounge set features a V-neck pullover and drawstring joggers. Mix and match!

Get the Barefoot Dreams Regular CozyChic Lite & Luxe Lounge Mixed Set at QVC!

Le Creuset Set of 4 Heritage Mugs

Wake up and smell the coffee! Now everyone in the family can enjoy a warm beverage with this set of four stoneware mugs from Le Creuset.

Get the Le Creuset Set of (4) 13-oz Heritage Mugs at QVC!

TULA Glowing Skincare Kit

Take your skin from dull to dazzling with this Tula glowing skincare set. Included inside the pink pouch? The Cult-Classic Face Cleanser, Glow and Get It Eye Balm, Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream and Treatment Drops. Get ready for a winter glow-up!

Get the TULA Glow With Confidence 4 Piece Routine Kit at QVC!

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

This anti-aging moisturizing cream from Elemis really works its magic! Marine Cream helps reduce the appearance of dry, fine lines and wrinkles. Formulated with marine algae, padina pavonica, porphyridium, and ginkgo biloba, anti-aging ingredients help improve the look of skin while helping to increase hydration.

Get the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream at QVC!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket

Blankets are our best friend! And this Barefoot Dreams marled striped blanket could not be warmer, softer or cuter. We may just have to buy one for ourselves.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket 45″ x 60″ at QVC!

Givenchy Black Magic Lipstick

One of QVC’s bestsellers, this Givenchy Black Magic Lipstick has been flying off the shelves! This nourishing formula reacts to your lips to create a unique shade just for you.

Get the Givenchy Rouge Temptation Black Magic Lipstick at QVC!

Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme

Beloved by hair stylists and shoppers alike, Olaplex is known for treating damaged hair. This No.6 styling creme is a leave-in product that hydrates hair. Ideal for winter weather!

Get the Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme, 3.3 fl o at QVC!

Looking for more holiday gift ideas?

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!