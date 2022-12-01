Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may technically be over, but we’re not done with the deals! Now that cold weather is creeping in, we’re especially on the hunt for winter coats that won’t break the bank. Parkas and down jackets tend to be pricey, and we’d prefer not to spend our entire paycheck on a new layering piece.

Looks like we’re on the nice list this year, because we tracked down a ton of extended Cyber Week discounts on outerwear! Save big on these winter wardrobe essentials. Stepping out in a brand-new coat is the ultimate mood-booster. Plus, we’ll be warm and toasty when the weather outside is frightful. Now we can walk in a winter wonderland without freezing!

Shop these 15 outwear styles on sale before they sell out!

Calvin Klein Women’s Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket

Perfect for travel, this Calvin Klein quilted jacket conveniently packs into a pouch for easy storage. Featuring down insulation and a stand collar, this long coat will shield you from cold.

Was $140 On Sale: $85 You Save 39% See It!

The North Face Women’s Arctic Insulated Parka

From firsthand experience surviving below-freezing Chicago winters, I can assure you that North Face parkas are the absolute warmest coats on the market. Insulated with goose down, this water-repellant coat will be a lifesaver in rainy and snowy weather.

Was $350 On Sale: $245 You Save 30% See It!

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Belted Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat

Hate how some winter coats make you feel like a marshmallow in a cup of hot cocoa? This Tommy Hilfiger belted puffer accentuates your waist while keeping you warm. According to one review, this is a “warm and stylish coat. I particularly like the inner jacket zip component as it keeps you warmer than a typical coat. I received many compliments when I wear this coat!”

Was $315 On Sale: $100 You Save 68% See It!

Calvin Klein Women’s Belted Wrap Coat

Crafted from a warm wool-blend, this Calvin Klein belted wrap coat will keep you toasty while staying on trend. The wing collar protects your neck from wind chill and the faux-leather trim enhances the look.

Was $400 On Sale: $168 You Save 58% See It!

Ralph Lauren Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat

Lightweight yet warm, this comfy puffer coat from Ralph Lauren is a winner for winter. One customer called it “the best coat I’ve ever had,” adding, “LOVE this coat! It is so warm. It fits perfectly.”

Was $335 On Sale: $140 You Save 58% See It!

Michael Kors Women’s Asymmetric Belted Wrap Coat

This Michael Kors belted wrap coat is a classic! “Warm, stylish (lots of compliments) and simply elegant,”one customer gushed. “I bought the black to go to any event or even just out and about.”

Was $320 On Sale: $133 You Save 58% See It!

BCBGeneration Women’s Hooded Puffer Coat

Kick those winter blues to the curb with this vibrant hooded puffer coat! One shopper gushed, “The color is amazing and it’s so warm and cozy!!!! It’s like wearing a blanket.”

Was $260 On Sale: $112 You Save 57% See It!

Tahari Faux-Leather Trim Belted Wrap Coat

Need a long coat to pair with a dress for a holiday party or winter wedding? This belted wrap coat with faux-leather trim from Tahari is both trendy and timeless! “10/10 coat!” one reviewer raved. “I’m loving this stylish, classy, well-made coat. Material is high quality.”

Was $380 On Sale: $161 You Save 58% See It!

Levi’s Women’s Sherpa Moto Coat

Fuzzy and fashion-forward! This Levi’s sherpa moto coat features soft fleece with faux-leather accents so you can stay stylish and warm all season long.

Was $250 On Sale: $105 You Save 58% See It!

Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water-Repellant Jacket

Stay warm in rain or shine with this water-repellant jacket! Ideal for a neighborhood walk, this top-rated jacket features smooth stretch panels that contour your shape for a flattering fit.

Was $180 On Sale: $100 You Save 44% See It!

Cole Haan Signature Women’s Slick Belted Long Wool Blend Coat

A Cole Haan coat for 60% off? Count Us in! Made with a warm wool-blend, this belted coat oozes elegance. The spread collar is sophisticated, the tie-waist is flattering and the longline silhouette is practical for the winter.

Was $500 On Sale: $200 You Save 60% See It!

Topshop Faux-Leather Biker Jacket

Best of both worlds! This Topshop find brings together the warmth of a faux-fur coat and the edge of a faux-leather biker jacket. It’s the perfect layering piece for a night out on the town.

Was $139 On Sale: $83 You Save 40% See It!

Free People Faux Fur Teddy Jacket

Since it’s hibernation season, snuggle up like a bear in this faux-fur teddy jacket from Free People. The shorter silhouette won’t swallow you up like longer styles. The notched lapels give this coat an elevated touch.

Was $198 On Sale: $119 You Save 40% See It!

Everlane The Oversized Blazer

Channel the Hailey Bieber aesthetic with this chic oversized blazer from Everlane. Available in plaid, tan and herringbone, take this versatile jacket from the office to out on the town.

Was $228 On Sale: $171 You Save 25% See It!

MEROKEETY Women’s Winter Long Sleeve Zip Puffer Jacket

I always get compliments on this cozy puffer! Effortlessly cool and extremely comfy, this trendy jacket is a street style staple.

Was $80 On Sale: $56 You Save 30% See It!

Looking for more holiday deals? Shop our top picks here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!