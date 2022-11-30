15 Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Score for $15 or Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.
Feel like you missed out on some solid Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Don’t fret — there’s still time left to shop! Sales are still going strong, and there are plenty of awesome discounts up for grabs.
We realize many shoppers have already blown through their allotted budgets, so we focused on smaller items ringing in at $15 and under. Check out these last-minute deals we’re adding to our carts below!
Timberland Women’s Classic Tonal Patch Cuffed Beanie
This basic beanie is made from a thick knit material that will keep you extra warm in the winter!
Jenni Split-Neck Pajama Top & Plaid Fleece Pajama Pants
Both the top and bottom pieces from this PJ set are $15 each, so you’re basically snagging the entire look for 50% off. You can mix and match different colors and prints to create your own ensemble too!
IT Cosmetics Lash Blowout Mascara
This mascara may help you get the long lashes you’ve always envisioned after just a few swipes!
Clinique 2-Pc. Merry Moisture Set
This mini set is the ideal stocking stuffer, and it includes a top-notch facial moisturizer and an adorable hydrating lip balm!
Free People Intimately FP Sienna Strappy Bralette
Bralettes are always a safe bet — especially when they’re made by Free People!
Smashbox Pre-Game Mini Primer Partners Set
This mini gift set comes with a primer and setting spray which makes sure your makeup stays put all day and night!
Loverly Coconut Scented Whipped Body Butter
Dry skin can be a bigger issue in the winter, which is why we need this rich body butter to leave Us feeling soft and hydrated!
ASOS Design Women’s Tie Dye Stripe Oversize T-Shirt
ASOS is all about lounge-friendly styles that still look chic when you leave the house — and this trendy top is no exception!
Aveda botanical repair™ Strengthening Leave-In Treatment
Help eliminate frizz from your hair and repair damage after just one application of this intense moisturizing mask!
Jenni Women’s Stuffed Faux Fur Boxed Slippers
Live your best and comfiest life in these incredibly plush faux-fur slippers — such a steal during this sale!
Tasha Assorted 3-Pack Scrunchies
Scrunchies are by far our favorite form of hair tie, and this trio is seriously adorable!
Open Edit Pavé Huggie Earrings, Hoop & Cuff Set
Create a fun and unique earring look with this set which includes a trendy ear cuff!
And Now This Snake Link 18″ Chain Necklace
We adore the simplicity of this chain necklace. It will look fierce on its own or layered with other dainty pieces!
Charter Club Women’s Chenille Square-Plaid Scarf
Plaid scarves like this one are so classic for the fall and winter, and it makes the ultimate last-minute gift!
BP. Plush Lined Slipper Sock
Add these fuzzy socks to someone’s gift as an extra treat or cozy stocking stuffer!
