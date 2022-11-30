15 Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Score for $15 or Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

Feel like you missed out on some solid Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Don’t fret — there’s still time left to shop! Sales are still going strong, and there are plenty of awesome discounts up for grabs.

We realize many shoppers have already blown through their allotted budgets, so we focused on smaller items ringing in at $15 and under. Check out these last-minute deals we’re adding to our carts below!

Timberland Women’s Classic Tonal Patch Cuffed Beanie

This basic beanie is made from a thick knit material that will keep you extra warm in the winter!

Was $30 On Sale: $15 You Save 50% See it!

Jenni Split-Neck Pajama Top & Plaid Fleece Pajama Pants

Both the top and bottom pieces from this PJ set are $15 each, so you’re basically snagging the entire look for 50% off. You can mix and match different colors and prints to create your own ensemble too!

Was $30 On Sale: $15 You Save 50% See it!

IT Cosmetics Lash Blowout Mascara

This mascara may help you get the long lashes you’ve always envisioned after just a few swipes!

Was $26 On Sale: $13 You Save 50% See it!

Clinique 2-Pc. Merry Moisture Set

This mini set is the ideal stocking stuffer, and it includes a top-notch facial moisturizer and an adorable hydrating lip balm!

Valued at $33 On Sale: $11 You Save 67% See it!

Free People Intimately FP Sienna Strappy Bralette

Bralettes are always a safe bet — especially when they’re made by Free People!

Was $30 On Sale: $12 You Save 60% See it!

Smashbox Pre-Game Mini Primer Partners Set

This mini gift set comes with a primer and setting spray which makes sure your makeup stays put all day and night!

Was $20 On Sale: $12 You Save 40% See it!

Loverly Coconut Scented Whipped Body Butter

Dry skin can be a bigger issue in the winter, which is why we need this rich body butter to leave Us feeling soft and hydrated!

Valued at $45 On Sale: $13 You Save 71% See it!

ASOS Design Women’s Tie Dye Stripe Oversize T-Shirt

ASOS is all about lounge-friendly styles that still look chic when you leave the house — and this trendy top is no exception!

Was $26 On Sale: $10 You Save 62% See it!

Aveda botanical repair™ Strengthening Leave-In Treatment

Help eliminate frizz from your hair and repair damage after just one application of this intense moisturizing mask!

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See it!

Jenni Women’s Stuffed Faux Fur Boxed Slippers

Live your best and comfiest life in these incredibly plush faux-fur slippers — such a steal during this sale!

Was $35 On Sale: $13 You Save 63% See it!

Tasha Assorted 3-Pack Scrunchies

Scrunchies are by far our favorite form of hair tie, and this trio is seriously adorable!

Was $20 On Sale: $8 You Save 60% See it!

Open Edit Pavé Huggie Earrings, Hoop & Cuff Set

Create a fun and unique earring look with this set which includes a trendy ear cuff!

Was $25 On Sale: $8 You Save 68% See it!

And Now This Snake Link 18″ Chain Necklace

We adore the simplicity of this chain necklace. It will look fierce on its own or layered with other dainty pieces!

Was $25 On Sale: $9 You Save 64% See it!

Charter Club Women’s Chenille Square-Plaid Scarf

Plaid scarves like this one are so classic for the fall and winter, and it makes the ultimate last-minute gift!

Was $30 On Sale: $15 You Save 50% See it!

BP. Plush Lined Slipper Sock

Add these fuzzy socks to someone’s gift as an extra treat or cozy stocking stuffer!

Was $9 On Sale: $4 You Save 56% See it!

