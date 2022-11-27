15 Amazon Bestsellers to Stock Up on for Gifts and More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cyber Weekend is underway, and it’s time to think about practical items. Whether you’re looking to scoop up a bestseller that’s always been over budget or hoping to snag a stocking stuffer that will truly impress, Amazon has you covered. We love practical presents that serve a purpose — you know they will never collect dust, and can be gifted to anyone. It’s a major time-saver!

If you’re wondering which items to pick up for your friends and family, we have plenty of ideas for you. Check out the discounted picks we’re shopping from Amazon below!

PILIFE Non-Ticking Retro Analog Twin Bell Alarm Clock

Ditch your cell phone alarm clock and go more old school with this classic alarm clock!

Was $14 On Sale: $10 You Save 29% See it!

Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper

Why buy bagged microwave popcorn when you can make your own gourmet version with this popper? It makes the perfect single-serve amount — and the ultimate gift for a cinema buff!

Was $20 On Sale: $16 You Save 20% See it!

Ring Video Doorbell

Keep your home safe and secure with the help of this door camera which seamlessly syncs up to your phone.

Was $100 On Sale: $60 You Save 40% See it!

Oral-B Kids Battery Power Electric Toothbrush

Children can learn how to properly brush their teeth (and have fun in the process) with this adorable brush!

Was $8 On Sale: $5 You Save 38% See it!

Essie Nail Polish

Nail polishes are great to have on hand in case you need a quick mani, and we adore the festive colors available now!

Was $10 On Sale: $6 You Save 40% See it!

AFOUNDA Ice Roller

You can banish puffiness and calm your skin down with this innovative ice roller!

Was $19 On Sale: $10 You Save 47% See it!

2022 Apple TV 4K Wi‑Fi

Stream all of your favorite TV shows and movies from one device with the Apple TV!

Starting at $123.00 See it!

PMD Clean Mini Smart Facial Cleansing Device

Snag a deeper clean and truly get into the pores with the help of this compact silicone facial brush.

Was $69 On Sale: $41 You Save 41% See it!

ULTIMATE EARS WONDERBOOM 3 Small Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Take this speaker with you to different parties or other social gatherings so great music is always around!

Was $100 On Sale: $80 You Save 20% See it!

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker

You can track your fitness and overall health stats with the help of this top-rated smart watch!

Was $100 On Sale: $70 You Save 30% See it!

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Repair hair damage and give your tresses a new life by using this treatment every week!

Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies

These silk scrunchies are the best way to tie your hair without any tugging or snagging!

Starting at $18.00 See it!

ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Using a silk pillowcase like this one will help your hair feel healthier and potentially leave skin clearer as well.

Was $24 On Sale: $19 You Save 21% See it!

VOMELON Rechargeable Milk Frother

Upgrade your daily morning cup of coffee by adding this milk frother to the mix! You can make drinks which rival libations a trained barista makes.

Starting at $19.00 See it!

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

You can use this luscious lip balm at night or throughout the day to make sure your pout is soft, supple and nourished!

Starting at $24.00 See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!