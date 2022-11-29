Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially sweater weather, so you know what that means — we’ll be living in knits for the foreseeable future. Cardigans! Crewnecks! Cashmere! The cozier, the better. Now that the weather outside is getting frightful, we want to wrap ourselves up in the softest styles we can find. Even though Cyber Week is technically over, there are still some extended deals you do not want to miss!

We scoured the virtual shelves for the cutest sweaters on sale. From cropped cuts to oversized options, these knits are winter wardrobe essentials. Just add leggings, jeans or skirts, and your OOTD is complete. Holiday shopping is going into high gear, so make a list and check it twice with these sweater savings!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

Brought to you from the brand behind the buttery soft blankets, this Barefoot Dreams circle cardigan is a CozyChic dream. One shopper declared, “It’s my favorite cardigan and everywhere and time I wear it I get compliments and asked where I purchased it from. Comfy, warm and fits perfectly.”

Was $116 On Sale: $78 You Save 33% See It!

Logene Oversized Crewneck Sweater

We can’t get over this slouchy sweater! One of my all-time favorite Amazon purchases, this chic crewneck is elegantly oversized. High-quality with a medium weight, this pullover pairs perfectly with leggings or jeans.

Was $62 On Sale: $44 You Save 29% See It!

Free People Cotton Cable Cropped Sweater

This cropped cable-knit sweater from Free People is too cute! One customer gushed, “I’m in love with this sweater! The fabric is soft, looks and feels luxurious. My favorite detail is the neckline-the way it’s knitted makes it very feminine. It will be great for layering but can be worn stand alone.”

Was $148 On Sale: $74 You Save 50% See It!

BTFBM Half-Zip Pullover Sweater

This half-zip has our whole heart! Having gone viral on TikTok, this trendy sweater is a social media star. You can tuck it in or wear it long over leggings.

Was $54 On Sale: $42 You Save 22% See It!

Wool and Cashmere Cardigan

Crazy for cashmere! This wool and cashmere cardigan is a closet staple. According to one review, “So nice, it has good coverage without being oversized and bulky, and it’s so soft and cozy while looking classayyy!”

Was $199 On Sale: $133 You Save 33% See It!

Anrabess Fuzzy Crewneck Pullover

Fuzzy fashion! This super-soft crewneck feels like Barefoot Dreams on a budget. One shopper said, “This sweater is so soft and adorable on. I like that it is oversized but slimming.”

Was $50 On Sale: $43 You Save 14% See It!

Topshop Stand Collar Sweater

This Topshop stand collar sweater is high fashion at a low price. One customer declared, “Good quality and looks expensive!”

Was $65 On Sale: $46 You Save 29% See It!

Anrabess Cable-Knit Sweater Dress

I recently purchased this cable-knit sweater dress for Thanksgiving dinner, and I was blown away by the quality! Super soft and thick but not itchy at all, this oversized knit looks amazing with tall boots.

Was $68 On Sale: $47 You Save 31% See It!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan

Hopped off the plane at LAX with our (Barefoot) Dreams and our cardigan! This lightweight cardigan is ideal for lounging around the house or running errands.

Was $120 On Sale: $80 You Save 33% See It!

Dokotoo Chunky Turtleneck Sweater

This chunky turtleneck sweater is a cable-knit classic! One reviewer revealed, “I loved this sweater because it achieved the oversized look without swallowing my short-waisted frame.” Perfect for petites!

Was $53 On Sale: $40 You Save 25% See It!

Madewell Ribbed Crop Cardigan

An everyday essential, this ribbed crop cardigan from Madewell is a reliable layering piece. As one shopper shared, “I want to live in this cardigan because it is so soft.”

Was $98 On Sale: $59 You Save 40% See It!

Saukole Slouchy Striped Sweater

Earn your stripes with this slouchy striped sweater! At this point in the season, I thought I had seen almost every trendy sweater the Internet had to offer. But this chic oversized crewneck caught me off guard in the best way! This pullover looks way more expensive than it is.

Was $70 On Sale: $41 You Save 41% See It!

Lillusory Batwing Turtleneck Sweater

One of the bestselling sweaters on Amazon, this batwing turtleneck is flattering on all figures. With a relaxed fit, this sweater is long enough to wear with leggings — enough said.

Was $55 On Sale: $43 You Save 22% See It!

Vince Camuto Crewneck Sweater

Featuring dropped shoulders and piping down the front, this soft crewneck sweater is a fresh take on a classic style. And there are 16 stunning shades to choose from!

Was $69 On Sale: $46 You Save 33% See It!

Barefoot Dreams Ultra Lite Open-Front Cardigan

We had to include one last Barefoot Dreams cardigan on our list — the brand rarely goes on sale! This open-front cardigan comes with pockets for easy layering around the house or around town.

Was $188 On Sale: $80 You Save 57% See It!

Free People Turtleneck Sweater

Obsessed with this Free People turtleneck sweater! The thick Shaker stitch knit is luxurious. One customer claimed, “Long enough for winter weather comfort without hiding your assets. I would definitely recommend sizing one size down.”

Was $128 On Sale: $78 You Save 39% See It!

Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Crewneck Sweater

Super soft! This soft-touch crewneck sweater will never go out of style.

Was $31 On Sale: $17 You Save 45% See It!

