Cyber Deals: Extended! 15 Best Products to Help Fix Under-Eye Circles

Eye products on sale. Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cyber Monday may be over, but there are deals still lurking around if you look hard enough — and you know we’ve been searching everywhere. One category we’ve especially been focused on is eye care. We’re looking for products that may help banish dark under-eye circles, bags and puffiness for good!

amazon-the-face-shop-rice-ceramide-moisturizing-cream

This $14 Moisturizer Uses Rice Extract to Illuminate Your Complexion

Shop our finds below, from creams, to patches, to advanced devices. Grab your picks fast, as the deals could be gone at any moment!

FOREO IRIS Eye Contour Massager

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-foreo-iris
Amazon

A total one-of-a-kind treatment to address dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles and more around the eye!

Was $149On Sale: $104You Save 30%
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-estee-lauder
Amazon

A true icon in anti-aging beauty!

Was $65On Sale: $36You Save 45%
GingerChi Jade Stone Sleeping Eye Mask

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-jade-mask
Amazon

Use the power of jade to promote natural recovery. Try placing it in the fridge before use!

Was $48On Sale: $43You Save 10%
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Peptight Eye Serum

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-strivectin-serum
Amazon

The formula is amazing, and the cool metal applicator is the cherry on top!

Was $72On Sale: $50You Save 31%
Mizon Under-Eye Collagen Patches

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-mizon-snail-patches
Amazon

Made with 24K gold and snail mucin!

Was $25On Sale: $18You Save 28%
RoC Retinol Correxion Under-Eye Cream

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-roc-retinol-cream
Amazon

We can always count on RoC for effective, affordable retinol products!

Was $28On Sale: $22You Save 21%
Elemis Absolute Eye Serum

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-elemis-serum
Amazon

Featuring a gorgeous blend of chamomile and rosewood oils!

Was $52On Sale: $36You Save 31%
MonétBeauty Ice Globes

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-monetbeauty-globes
Amazon

Perfect for puffy eyes in the morning!

Was $30On Sale: $23You Save 23%
Grace & Stella Under-Eye Masks

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-grace-stella-patches
Amazon

Apply these beautiful blue patches to rejuvenate tired eyes!

Was $24On Sale: $20You Save 17%
Vélamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-velamo-stick
Amazon

An easy-to-use option that’s perfect for travel!

Was $25On Sale: $20You Save 20%
It Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-it-cosmetics-cream
Amazon

Featuring 2% Super Peptide Concentrate to address four signs of eye fatigue!

Was $40On Sale: $24You Save 40%
NuLift RF Radio Frequency Eye Skin Tighten and Anti Aging Device

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-nulift-device
Amazon

This anti-aging device is going to be a “wake-up call for your eyes”!

Was $200On Sale: $160You Save 20%
The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-the-saem-stick
Amazon

The cutest packaging ever — so giftable!

Was $13On Sale: $9You Save 31%
TULA Instant De-Puff Eye Renewal Serum

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-tula-serum
Amazon

This probiotic-rich cream may be your new holy grail!

Was $58On Sale: $41You Save 29%
BasqNYC Cucumber Tea Eye Gel

cyber-deals-extended-amazon-under-eye-circles-cucumber-gel
Amazon

This cucumber gel is so lightweight and refreshing!

Was $24On Sale: $20You Save 17%
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

