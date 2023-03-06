Cancel OK
Take 20% Off Raycon Earbuds, Headphones and Speakers Right Now — Act Fast

By
Raycon-March-Sale
 Raycon

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Limited time sale! If you’re looking to upgrade your everyday listening experience, you’ve come to the right place. Raycon has an amazing selection of best selling earbuds, headphones and more which rival the most popular brands — but best of all, they’re significantly less expensive.

And right now, you can save even more — with every purchase of $99 and above, you’ll snag 20% off your total! This includes their headphones, earbuds and speakers even if they’re already marked down. All you have to do is use the code: MARCH20 at checkout and place your order before March 15, which is when this March Madness deal ends. If you want to see what you can score during this super sale, check out our picks below!

These Stabilizing Earbuds

The Fitness Earbuds
Raycon

The way these buds fit into your ear make them super stable, which is ideal for even the most intense workouts!

See it!

Get The Fitness Earbuds (originally $120) on sale for $96 at Raycon with code: MARCH20 at checkout!

These Gaming-Equipped Earbuds

The Gaming Earbuds
Raycon

These buds are designed to be as accurate as humanly possible, so you’re hearing exactly what you’re viewing while playing video games.

See it!

Get The Gaming Earbuds (originally $120) on sale for $96 at Raycon with code: MARCH20 at checkout!

These Basic Earbuds

The Work Earbuds Classic
Raycon

For everyday wear that’s easy to take in and out, these buds are the perfect pick!

See it!

Get The Work Earbuds Classic (originally $120) on sale $96 for at Raycon with code: MARCH20 at checkout!

This Plush Over-The-Ear Headphones

The Everyday Headphones
Raycon

If you prefer the comfort of full-sized headphones, snagging this pair is such a major steal!

See it!

Get The Everyday Headphones (originally $100) on sale for $80 at Raycon with code: MARCH20 at checkout!

This Gaming Headset

The Gaming Headphones
Raycon

With the mic attached to this headphone set, you can talk to other people you’re gaming with, plus they work as a great home office headset too!

See it!

Get The Gaming Headphones (originally $120) on sale for $96 at Raycon with code: MARCH20 at checkout!

This Fitness-Friendly Speaker

The Fitness Speaker
Raycon

Everyone needs a speaker like this for any type of fun vacation or beach day — but it shines most in the fitness department! With multi-link mode, you’ll receive stereo sound on the go — and there are 36 hours of playtime for uninterrupted enjoyment.

See it!

Get The Fitness Speaker (originally $150) on sale for $96 at Raycon with code: MARCH20 at checkout!

This Functional Office Speaker

The Work Speaker
Raycon

You can turn any space into a state-of-the-art conference room with this speaker, which boasts 360-degree sound!

See it!

Get The Work Speaker (originally $150) on sale for $96 at Raycon with code: MARCH20 at checkout!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

