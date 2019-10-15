Go Retro With These Fan-Favorite Reebok Sneakers — Now on Sale!





Revivals are everything right now — from TV shows, to discontinued snacks, to vintage fashion trends. Nothing is more “now” in 2019 than retro styles, ironically enough, and we’re here for it. We have our wide leg pants and plaid co-ord sets ready to go, but we’re still missing one thing: shoes!

We won’t be missing them for long though. The perfect pair of retro, casual sneakers is here to save the day — and with a bangin’ sale price! These Reeboks were originally introduced in the ‘80s as aerobics shoes, but now they’re back and better than ever. Even models like Gigi Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp are rocking this style!

See it: Get the Reebok Lifestyle Freestyle Hi sneakers (originally $75) starting at just $60 at Zappos!

These Reebok Freestyle Hi sneakers have over 260 reviews, with numerous shoppers calling them their “favorite shoes ever.” They love the sense of nostalgia they bring, as well as how they “keep [them] walking with a spring in [their] step all day.” One called them “the most comfortable and stylish shoes” they’ve ever owned, while others went on and on (rightfully so!) about how soft and supportive they are. Even multiple reviewers who had suffered broken and sprained ankles said these are the only sneakers they’ll wear!

These high-tops have a smooth and flexible leather upper with small perforations at the toe box and sides for breathability. They have a traditional lace-up closure, but up at the padded collar are two adjustable hook-and-loop straps to hold our ankle in place. We love this feature because high-tops that lace all the way up can be such a pain — we have to untie and retie the laces every single time we wear them. Not with these shoes!

On the inside of these Reeboks is a terrycloth lining and a padded foam sockliner for unbeatable comfort. There is also a durable and lightweight EVA foam midsole. On the outside is a rubber outsole providing great traction and durability, allowing us to wear these shoes even on slippery, rainy days!

These sneakers are currently available in five colors. There are two white versions — one is nearly all white with a silvery logo on the upper, while the other has a gum rubber outsole to create contrast. More into black sneakers? There’s a pair for you too! If we want to mix things up a little with some color, check out the blue and white Midnight Ink or the springtime-chic Pastel Ashen Lilac!

So, what do you think? Feeling a little Freestyle? We’re feeling it hard, so excuse Us while we grab our size before it’s gone!

