



is no stranger to the catwalk! The 22-year-old has truly mastered the art of strutting in style. Not only is she a staple during every fashion week, but she’s even been photographed strutting down the aisle too — marrying fiancé,, this past weekend. Sure, she’s mainly seen rocking the latest-and-greatest designer duds (like that instantly iconic Off-White wedding gown ), but not always. In fact, we’ve noticed this toned-down item regularly making its way into her outfit rotation.

Her secret weapon for flawless street style? According to this Footwear News article, it’s her essential everyday kicks. In the past year, we’ve spotted this sleek sneaker on her more than once, and the best part is we can all put our most fashionable foot forward like Mrs. Bieber. And how can we do that? By picking up her exact go-to sneaker for $80 from Zappos, that’s how.

See it: Grab a pair of the adidas Originals Continental 80 Sneaker for $80, available at Zappos!

The adidas Originals Continental 80 Sneaker is a true classic that has survived the test of time and never goes out of style. This sleek silhouette is not only a mainstay in Bieber’s year-round wardrobe, but we’re also confident it will now be in yours too. How exactly do we know that? Easy — let’s start with its simplistic design that’s impossible not to love.

The trouble with sneakers these days is that sometimes they can be a bit too much. The platform can be too high or the colors can be too distracting — basically, if it’s not one thing it’s another. But that’s anything but the case here. Here, this sneaker relies on classic and clean lines to create a blank slate of sorts. The all-white shade is effortless and elegant and best of all? They are so easy to wear.

We’re already mixing and matching the many, many different ways we can style them. Without a doubt, they will look sensational with rompers and dresses in the summer, and can even transition into the colder months too. Add a pair of jeans, a cardigan and a white T-shirt when heading out to run errands on the weekend. It’s the ’90s-inspired look that will always be on trend, especially when we’re looking to bring this look from day-to-night. Just remember to add a leather jacket on top to edge this entire ensemble up a bit! It’ll be impossible not to want to wear this sneaker anytime and anywhere.

The point of sneakers? Comfort. Whether we’re rushing off on those early morning commutes or running to a last-minute meeting, our heels are never practical to wear for long periods of time. This is why we need a sneaker that can offer up style and support, and this pair does just that. The plush leather upper also offers up enough protection to shield our feet from rainstorms or snowstorms that may arrive unexpectedly. Meanwhile, the perforated detailing on the toe box will add airflow when the temperatures rise in the summer.

All we have to do it tie up those laces and off we go. Now, don’t worry about any uncomfortable fits here. One reviewer said this sneaker “fits perfectly” and will do so all year long, making this Hailey Bieber-approved sneaker the pair we don’t just want but absolutely need.

