This Duchess Meghan-Approved Lip Treatment For ‘Kissable Lips’ Is $26





Royals, they’re just like Us — or at least Duchess Meghan is! She doesn’t just love a good beauty product, she loves a good and truly affordable product. So much so, that even when she switched her American visa out for a royal one, it seems she’s kept her beauty routine virtually the same. Shocking, we know, and that’s not the most shocking part of it all.

In a Glamour article, the 38-year-old revealed she’s all about a “five-minute face.” What is that you may ask? It’s where she curls the lashes, throws some concealer on, applies blush, ChapStick and highlighter in the inner corner of the eyes all in under five minutes. Impressive, right? It really is, but by far the best tidbit she revealed is the $26 lip treatment she swears by!

Prepare to meet your new best friend, the Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment. This lip treatment is not only one of Duchess Meghan’s favorites, but she’s been praising it for years. The former Suits star revealed to Beauty Banter (prior to her current royal status) just how much she loves it. She explained that “[she’s] searched high and low [for products] and tried every kind of lip balm [out there], but this [one] was the very best.”

Now, before anyone can start to wonder about whether or not this product lives up to her admiration, the reviewers chimed in. All 500+ of them, to be exact, and the verdict? Perfection. One reviewer called it, an “absolute must-have” while another says it’s better “than your average lip balm.” But what’s making so many of them deem it their “forever favorite”? Let’s start with its versatility.

Sure, this lip treatment is perfect for anyone who’s on-the-go. It can be thrown into any bag, duffle or bathroom cabinet and be used morning, day or night and it works exceptionally on every single skin type, tone or texture. Actually, according to a recent Vivo test, it gathered that 100% of the participants found their lips more nourished, supple and moisturized than previously before — which is undoubtedly music to many’s ears.

The summer sun leaves side effects that stick around long after the season ends; lips are dry, chapped and flaking, but not anymore! Here, this treatment will restore them back to their original glory with many users loving how silky-soft their lips didn’t just look but felt as well.

Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment

Have we mentioned the ingredients within this flawless formula? It may surprise you, but this lip treatment turns to ingredients such as sea fennel. Why? It helps smooth out the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Together, with the help of orange extract, the two define the lip area, lock in moisture and keep lips protected. Well, we’re blown away — and the reviewers are too. So many of them called it their “go-to” when in dire need of some TLC.

It strayed away from other products that offered “short term relief.” Here, it was all about longevity. One reviewer loved how one application was enough, and she didn’t “need to keep applying” the formula as the day went on. In fact, one reviewer used it “before bed” and found her lips “moisturized” the next morning. Factor in the “sweet smell” and “super cute packaging” and we can completely understand why this lip treatment received the royal seal-of-approval too!

