Reformation may not be designer, but it might as well be considering all of the rich celebrity moms who have worn it, such as Meghan Markle and mom-to-be Hailey Bieber, just to name a few. So it was no surprise when we checked out the site’s bestseller section that it was filled with tons of timeless and trendy fashion pieces you’d find in a rich mom’s closet. To help you sift through all the chicness, we rounded up our 15 top favorites you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP!
Our roundup includes everything from casual-chic dresses that would make the perfect ‘fit for weekend activities and more elegant styles to be the best-dressed at a wedding. It also includes timeless tops that can go straight from the office to happy hour and cute blazers you’ll want to wear on weekends too. We also made sure to include our favorite bottom styles like an everyday jean or a sleek trouser in case your closet could use a few more of those. Each is made with Reformation’s signature sophisticated-chic style that any rich mom would approve of.
15 Rich Mom-Style Pieces From Reformation’s Best Seller Section
Mini, Midi and Maxi Dresses
1. Our Absolute Favorite! This strapless midi dress is our absolute favorite for its timeless style that can be worn for several elevated occasions for years to come!
2. Milk Maid Must-Have: A top trending silhouette of the moment is this milkmaid midi dress that flatters the figure in all of the right places!
3. Darling Denim: This darling denim mini dress has such a cute design that features gold buttons, four faux front pockets and a scoop neckline!
4. Wedding Guest Perfection: Perfect for a black tie wedding, this slip maxi dress features a V-neckline, halter neck design and flowy skirt that makes it easy to dance!
5. Investment Piece: With its quality construction, A-line silhouette, sweetheart neckline and durable fabric blend, this maxi dress will be an investment dress for many dates to come!
Vests, Tops and Tanks
6. Our Absolute Favorite! This strapless top is our favorite because of its versatile style that can be dressed down with jeans but also up with a slip skirt or trousers!
7. A Better Basic: Invest in better wardrobe basics with this boat neck tank top that’s made of a quality cotton and spandex fabric blend!
8. Very Cute Vest: One of the defining styles of our time, this linen vest gives off all of the rich mom vibes with its body-skimming fit and chic gold and white buttons!
9. Cozy Cashmere: Another fantastic choice for a wardrobe staple is this cozy recycled cashmere cardigan that you get in several different colors like yellow, beige and pink!
10. Vintage-Style: This linen button-up blazer brings back vintage style with its cropped length and ruffle-detail hems!
Skirts, Jeans and Pants
11. Our Absolute Favorite! These mid-rise slacks are our favorite for their easy-to-style design that can be worn with a blazer at the office and cami for happy hour!
12. Luxe Linen: Rich moms all need a solid pair of linen pants like this breezy pair that can be worn over swimsuits on summer vacations!
13. Sleek Skirt: This slit maxi skirt is made of a cozy knit fabric that’s much comfier than your average office wear!
14. You’re Cute Jeans: If there were any jeans we’d call the perfect style it would be this wide-leg pair, that can easily be paired with heels, flats and tennis shoes!
15. It’s Giving Retro: These slouchy jeans have a retro vibe, made with silver detailing all around the hems!