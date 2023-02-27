These Acne Treatment Pads Are Recommended by Skincare Professionals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dealing with acne may seem a bit trivial to some, but when breakouts happen, it can certainly impact one’s self-confidence. We would obviously rather not have to deal with acne at all, but it does happen — and when pimples pop up, it’s crucial to have treatments ready to use and mitigate the issue at hand.

Persistent acne may take some time to treat, but shoppers say they have already seen improvements in as little as a week thanks to these clarifying pads from Replenix. In fact, one reviewer said their aesthetician recommended this product to them — and so far, they haven’t been disappointed!

Get the Replenix Gly-Sal Clarifying Acne Pads for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Whether you’ve been grappling with acne since your teen years or randomly started breaking out recently, these pads are designed to effectively control blemishes and clear up your skin fast. Some reviewers claim to have noticed major benefits in record time, but also note that if you don’t see acne disappearing right away, sticking with these pads will pay off in the long run.

These pads pack a punch and may cause irritation, but they come highly recommended for “anyone struggling with breakouts and discoloration.” They’re exfoliating and help unclog congested pores from pesky problems like dead skin cells, excess oil and other gunk which causes breakouts to happen. Though they contain 5% glycolic acid and 2% salicylic acid, you can still use them daily if your skin can handle this level of potency. If you’re worried about sensitivity, we would suggest starting out slow and building up your tolerance to leave your skin acclimated to the treatment.

In a clinical study, after six weeks, 100% of participants say they saw a noticeable reduction in acne and excess oil. This treatment is for both blackheads and whiteheads, and it can also help your skin appear smoother and softer in the process. We also love the fact that this option comes in pad form, which makes it easy to take with you while traveling — and even easier to use. All you have to do is take one out of the package, swipe and you’re all set! Treating acne has truly never been this simple and effortless. Here’s hoping this product is what finally leaves Us with clear, radiant skin!

