



Move over, Black Friday! Hundreds of retailers including Neiman Marcus, One Kings Lane and Bergdorf Goodman are joining Amazon, Macy’s, Overstock and hundreds of other brands to celebrate a brand new retail holiday, Cash Back Day, on November 7.

Cash Back Day, declared this week by coupon and promo code website RetailMeNot, is an event that helps shoppers earn money when they shop. The annual event will be celebrated this November 7 and every first Thursday of November moving forward.

“Helping people save money has always been our goal and with the creation of Cash Back Day, we’re doubling down on that mission by offering twice as much savings to shoppers just in time for the holidays,” said Sara Skirboll, Shopping & Trends Expert for RetailMeNot. “With Cash Back Day, shoppers can save money early and then get their payout right before Christmas for any last-minute and post-holiday needs.”

Amazon joins the hundreds of retailers participating in Cash Back Day, which means shoppers can get deals on some of Us Weekly’s favorites from Jessica Alba’s own Amazon shop. Check out the Majestic Pure Cosmetics Hot Cream to heal issues like muscle pains and cellulite. More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have raved about the cream — plus it has the coveted celeb stamp of approval!

CEO of RetailMeNot, Marissa Tarleton, said the brand is “thrilled to offer consumers such a great savings opportunity this season.” For more information, check out RetailMeNot’s press release.

Other top retailers participating include ASOS, Home Depot, Hilton, Snapfish, Stubhub and Lauren Conrad-approved makeup brand Tarte.