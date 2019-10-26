



#SpookySZN is in full-force, and what does that mean? Halloween is right around the corner! The scariest night of the year is almost here and many of Us are scratching our heads — between hectic work schedules and no time to spare, we’re left without costumes. But don’t worry, not for long!

Feeling the pressure of how to dress up? You’ve come to the right place. See, we too were a little unsure of what to be this year, and knowing that the clock is ticking is even more terrifying — but it doesn’t have to be. We’ve found five last-minute Halloween costumes that’ll get the job done!

1. Cher Horowitz

Are you totally buggin’ over this Clueless costume? Don’t worry, Us too. With ’90s nostalgia at an all-time high, who better to be than the most popular girl in Beverly Hills from the classic flick? Now is as good a time as any to live out our Cher Horowitz dreams!

See it: Grab the Women’s Clueless Cher Costume (originally $70) now with prices starting at just $60!

2. Dee Davenport

What’s the half that makes Cher whole? Her best friend, Dee Davenport, that’s who! This Dee-inspired costume will have any duo looking their best. The black and white print will perfectly contrast Cher’s yellow plaid suit and the pop of red? Show-shopping!

See it: Grab the Clueless Women’s Dee Costume (originally $60) now with prices starting at $50!

3. Khaleesi a.k.a. Daenerys Targaryen

Anyone hoping to slay in the costume department this year? Attend the festivities as none other than the Mother of Dragons herself. With the epic final season of Game of Thrones behind Us, Khaleesi is still one hot topic of conversation — and an even hotter one? This costume, of course!

See it: Grab the Winter Dragon Queen Women’s Costume (originally $40) now with prices starting at $35!

4. Kelly Kapowski

Sure, Zach Morris might have been Saved by the Bell, but this season, it’s this Kelly Kapowski-inspired costume that’s the real smash hit. The laid-back look is ideal if you don’t want to be the most extra person at the party. Plus, the fact it requires sneakers? Perfect. We’ll look cool and be comfortable all night long.

See it: Grab the Saved by the Bell Kelly Kapowski Costume (originally $35) now with prices starting at just $30!

5. Kim Possible

So, what’s the sitch this Halloween season? We may have saved the best for last here. Go as our favorite animated character, Kim Possible! From the cutoff black turtleneck to the green pants, her casual style will have everyone calling and beeping you for tips next season.

See it: Grab the Disney’s Kim Possible Animated Women’s Costume for $34!

