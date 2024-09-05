Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This fall, we’re starting to see retro-style jeans making a comeback! It started with barrel jeans, a style originating in the 1920s, making a resurgence at all of the major retailers. Now we’re seeing these ’70s-esque jeans skyrocket into popularity on Amazon — and they’re so flattering!

The Sidefeel Wide Leg High-Waisted Jeans recently shot up on the Amazon bestseller list for women’s jeans — and we can see why. Their design has a fun, ’70s feel that’s still modern enough for the times. It also doesn’t hurt that they’re easy on the wallet — coming in at just $40 on Amazon.

What gives these jeans their ’70s vibe is their design that consists of a five-button closure, front square pockets and wide-leg cut. They’re high-waisted, so they also help to slim out the tummy area, and they’re made of a soft and stretchy polyester, cotton and elastane fabric blend. If that weren’t enough, they also come in several sizes, lengths and chic color options like light wash, dark wash and white.

The jeans have the stamp of approval from many Amazon shoppers, now with over 1,800 five-star ratings.

One of those reviewers, who claimed that these are their “new favorite jeans,” said that they get “so many compliments” while wearing them.

“I’ve had two people on the street stop me and ask where I bought them,” they said. “In addition, they are so comfy and they stretch while still remaining structured.”

The jeans will look fabulous with all kinds of fall, summer and spring outfits too! We can see them going with a bright puff-sleeve blouse, some sandals and a crossbody bag for a casual lunch with friends or a striped T-shirt and some slip-on tennis shoes for casually running errands. We can also, however, see them as part of a cute fall ‘fit when paired with some calf-length booties, a plaid shacket and a wide-brim hat.

Ready to hop on the trend? You can find these body-flattering, ’70s-style jeans for just $40 on Amazon! Happy shopping!

