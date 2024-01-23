Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jessel Taank is more than just an “up and coming” Bravolebrity — she’s a full-blown star. The Real Housewives of New York City newcomer made a name for herself on the revamped show, and now we’re counting down the days until the second season airs. One of the reasons why we love Jessel is that she always keeps it real, on and off screen. Earlier this month, the fashion publicist revealed the items she can’t live without, including the Nood invisible adhesive bra!

“When you have kids, gravity takes over and everything falls to the ground. I had the perfect C’s, and they are a mess right now. But I swear to God, these adhesive bras pull you up and give you almost like a breast lift,” Jessel told New York Magazine‘s The Strategist. “I wear them under almost everything if I’m not wearing an actual bra. It’s even better than a strapless bra. There have been times where those have fallen to my waist and my boobs are completely commando. It’s not a good look. This stays, it’s seamless, backless, and no one can tell if you’re wearing one. It’s a great alternative to wearing a bra.”

Told you Jessel keeps it real! Get a “breast lift” (minus the surgery) with these waterproof sticky bras from Nordstrom!

Get the Nood 4-Pack Waterproof Adhesive Bras for just $49 at Nordstrom!

Say goodbye to sagging boobs with this supportive solution! The Nood adhesive bras come in a pack of four in four different skin tones, sizes 1 to 4. These hypoallergenic sticky bras lift, support and shape while staying invisible underneath low-cut clothing.

Waterproof and sweat-proof for long-lasting wear, these Nood bras won’t slide off like other nipple pasties and sticky bras. You can even trim these adhesive bras for a custom fit! The brand recommends sizing up if you’re in between sizes.

Reviewers rave that these adhesive bras are amazing!

“The Game Changer is [the] perfect solution no matter what you want to wear. My size is 36 DD this Game Changer hold my boobs all day long no issues at all, I will definitely buy it again and recommend it! By the way I live in hot and humid Texas and was no problem at all.”

“It worked like a charm it stayed in place all night very securely. I highly recommend the NOOD Lift and shape Bra. It really is a game-changer!”

“This is the best sticky boob bra I have tried so far.”

“It’s so easy to use and works amazing. I’ve been using this brand since last year for weddings, holidays or girls nights out (literally). The bra stays put and supports the girls for hours and if you saturate in oil, it comes off so easily with no skin irritation.”

“I am a 38D and wore these in Mexico for an Indian wedding that lasted 3 days. The tape never moved despite how sweaty I got. It’s seriously the best ever! I felt very held in and was confident to move as I pleased.”

Dress like Jessel with these Nood waterproof bras from Nordstrom!

