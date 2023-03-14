9 Best Invisible Lift Bras That Feel Completely Weightless

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The point of an invisible lift bra is to do exactly what the name implies — you want to lift the bust without any visible lines underneath clothing. You may call them invisible lift bras, sticky bras or adhesive bras — but they all have the same end goal. They’re usually backless, reusable and can help you wear revealing tops or dresses with far more ease. Not to mention, they can be a great deal more comfortable too! Not having a band underneath the bust or straps which tug on your shoulders will make you feel like you’re not wearing a bra at all.
But invisible lift bras can be more troublesome than convenient when you don’t find the right one, as the way they inherently work comes with a slew of issues. When the shape of the bra has too much or too little coverage, it simply won’t look right. Also, when the adhesive on the inside isn’t strong enough, it will likely last for a mere matter of hours. We made sure reviewers confirmed all of the invisible lift bras we picked out for you to shop will stay on — and even covered a wide range of shapes and sizes so you can find a style that’s perfect for you. Check out our selections below!
Cmojsk Backless Strapless Sticky Bra Set
Pros
- A-D Cup sizes available
- Black and beige duo
- Adjustable front drawstring
- Incredible 5-star reviews
- Long-lasting wear
MITALOO Adhesive Bra Silicone Sticky Bra
Pros
- Seamless silicone design
- Scalloped sides
- A-D Cup sizes available
- Long-term wear
Yalu&Freedom Adhesive Bra Set
Pros
- Unique shape
- Cup sizes A-D available
- Comes with 2 backless bras and 2 nipple covers
- Comfortable fit
- Seamless design
JUST BEHAVIOR Strapless Backless Sticky Invisible Push-up Bra
Pros
- Fuller coverage design
- More structured molding
- Available in cup sizes A-DDD
- Supportive and holds up well
Altheanray Adhesive Silicone Push Up Sticky Bra
Pros
- Super affordable
- Minimalist cup shape
- Added lifting tabs attached
- Comfortable fit
RMYLOVE Breast Lift Pasties
Pros
- A-DD Cup size-friendly options
- Extra sticky adhesive
- Lifting tabs attached
- Super seamless silicone material
YAZO-US 2 Pack Adhesive Bra
Pros
- A/B Cup and C/D Cup sizes available
- Comes with a set of 2
- Attached lifting tab
- Nylon exterior
- Breathable design
SWEMNED Adhesive Bra
Pros
- Top-selling sticky bras
- Incredible reviews
- Comes with a set of nipple covers
- Cups A-D available
Wingslove Reusable Adhesive Bra
Pros
- Cups A-F available
- Multiple skin tone options available
- Silicone and nylon versions available
- Thousands of reviews
- Super strong hold
