9 Best Invisible Lift Bras That Feel Completely Weightless

The point of an invisible lift bra is to do exactly what the name implies — you want to lift the bust without any visible lines underneath clothing. You may call them invisible lift bras, sticky bras or adhesive bras — but they all have the same end goal. They’re usually backless, reusable and can help you wear revealing tops or dresses with far more ease. Not to mention, they can be a great deal more comfortable too! Not having a band underneath the bust or straps which tug on your shoulders will make you feel like you’re not wearing a bra at all.

But invisible lift bras can be more troublesome than convenient when you don’t find the right one, as the way they inherently work comes with a slew of issues. When the shape of the bra has too much or too little coverage, it simply won’t look right. Also, when the adhesive on the inside isn’t strong enough, it will likely last for a mere matter of hours. We made sure reviewers confirmed all of the invisible lift bras we picked out for you to shop will stay on — and even covered a wide range of shapes and sizes so you can find a style that’s perfect for you. Check out our selections below!

Cmojsk Backless Strapless Sticky Bra Set Pros A-D Cup sizes available

Black and beige duo

Adjustable front drawstring

Incredible 5-star reviews

Long-lasting wear $17.00 See it!

MITALOO Adhesive Bra Silicone Sticky Bra Pros Seamless silicone design

Scalloped sides

A-D Cup sizes available

Long-term wear $12.00 See it!

Yalu&Freedom Adhesive Bra Set Pros Unique shape

Cup sizes A-D available

Comes with 2 backless bras and 2 nipple covers

Comfortable fit

Seamless design $23.00 See it!

JUST BEHAVIOR Strapless Backless Sticky Invisible Push-up Bra Pros Fuller coverage design

More structured molding

Available in cup sizes A-DDD

Supportive and holds up well Originally $30 On Sale: $21 You Save 30% See it!

Altheanray Adhesive Silicone Push Up Sticky Bra Pros Super affordable

Minimalist cup shape

Added lifting tabs attached

Comfortable fit $17.00 See it!

RMYLOVE Breast Lift Pasties Pros A-DD Cup size-friendly options

Extra sticky adhesive

Lifting tabs attached

Super seamless silicone material Starting at $13.00 See it!

YAZO-US 2 Pack Adhesive Bra Pros A/B Cup and C/D Cup sizes available

Comes with a set of 2

Attached lifting tab

Nylon exterior

Breathable design $16.00 See it!

SWEMNED Adhesive Bra Pros Top-selling sticky bras

Incredible reviews

Comes with a set of nipple covers

Cups A-D available Starting at $23.00 See it!

Wingslove Reusable Adhesive Bra Pros Cups A-F available

Multiple skin tone options available

Silicone and nylon versions available

Thousands of reviews

Super strong hold Starting at $16.00 See it!

