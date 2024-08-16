Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Say goodbye to tight tops and bodycon dresses! Fall is on the horizon, which means we can start embracing looser (and cozier) fashion pieces. This doesn’t mean however, that they have to be any less flattering though. In fact, we were able to find 17 rich-looking loose fashion pieces that are more flattering than tighter styles — and they’ll seamlessly transition into the cooler months.

Whether your style veers more towards boho chic or simple and minimal, our lineup has got something for you. We’ve got everything from work-to-happy hour loose dresses, billowing oversized tops for everyday and flowy pants for fall weekend festivities. Ready to get shopping? Keep scrolling to shop our roundup below, with pieces starting at just $17.

Related: 17 Super Slimming Rompers to Wear Instead of Dresses This Fall Fall is just around the corner, which means that our favorite comfort foods are too! And no one wants to enjoy their seasonal favorites while worrying about a food baby that might come along with it. That’s why we rounded up these 17 super slimming rompers to wear in place of dresses this fall — […]

17 Rich-Looking Loose Transitional Pieces That Are More Flattering Than Tight Clothing

Rich-Looking Loose Transitional Dresses

1. Our Top Favorite Dress! This tiered, smock bodice midi dress gets our absolute favorite award for its flattering fit, versatile style and raving shopper reviews!

2. Sunny Day Style: We love how easily this midi sundress can transition being worn with sandals in the summer and a jacket in the fall!

3. Crochet Cutie: Featuring cute crochet details, this strapless maxi dress would pair fantastically with a wide brim hat and denim jacket!

4. Darling Denim: Denim looks just as good in the summer as it does in fall with this babydoll-style dress that can be worn with boots, heels and tennis shoes!

Rich-Looking Loose Transitional Tops

5. Our Favorite Blouse! Made with fall in mind is this boutique-style blouse, with ruffles, crochet details and a muted brown fabric!

6. A Better Basic: This scoop neck top is like your basic t-shirt but better, made with cute pleated details on the front!

7. Must-Have Sweater Style: Mending together a sweater fabric and short sleeve design, this striped top will seamlessly go from warm days to cool ones!

8. Really Cute Ruffles: Fall is the time to play with fun fashion details like this cute, loose ruffle sleeve top!

9. Prettiest in Plaid: You can’t prep for chilly fall mornings with plaid, which is why you need this flannel shacket that comes in a variety of color combinations!

Related: Forget Boots — These Are the Fall Footwear Trends to Stock up on Now As the weather cools down you may be tempted to bust out your boots, but I implore you to explore other footwear options this fall. There are so many trending styles that are more versatile than your average boot yet just as (if not more stylish). This year’s hottest shoe trends will add a little […]

Rich-Looking Loose Transitional Pants

10. Our Favorite Pants! Our absolute favorite pants are this wide leg style because we love their flowy fit, belted waist and color selection!

11. Tummy Control: Flatter both your stomach and your legs in these high-waisted, loose and stretchy jeans!

12. Style the Skirt: Pair this leopard print midi skirt with a blazer in the office and a sweater for a fall-themed brunch!

13. Living for the Linen: These flowy linen pants will seamlessly transition from being worn with tank tops and sandals to sweaters and booties!

Rich-Looking Loose Transitional Sets

14. Our Favorite Knit Set! We love this knit two-piece set not just for its soft and cozy fabric but also its selection of fall-themed colors!

15. Easy Evenings: Sit on the beach in this crochet set in the summer and watch the leaves change in it in the fall!

16. Mix and Match: This two-piece linen-blend set can be easily mixed and matched with the rest of your wardrobe, the tank with jeans and the pants with sweaters!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Scandi-Style: Embrace trendy Scandinavian style this season with this two-piece knitted set that features contrasting stitched hems!