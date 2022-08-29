Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Sometimes I like to pretend that I’m Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City (I couldn’t help but wonder…). It doesn’t hurt that I write about lifestyle for a living and have a slight obsession with shopping. But even though I covet Carrie’s closet, I can’t relate to her impressive shoe collection. Rather than splurging on designer heels in bold colors, I prefer rocking sensible shoes that match most of my outfits. Neutrals over patterns any day. And as always, comfort is key! I just don’t have it in me to stumble around in stilettos when I could be strutting in cushioned kicks instead.

Season after season, I’ve been on the search for the perfect pair of nude heeled sandals. And I finally found it from Zappos! These strappy leather shoes feature a 2.5-inch block heel, the ideal height for a comfortable lift. Available in black, tan and ivory, this sandal is a wardrobe staple that you can style with endless ensembles. Take these Rockport heels from date night to the dance floor!

Get the Rockport Farrah 3 Band for just $99 at Zappos!

Stepping into these Rockport Farrah 3 Band shoes feels like butter, so soft and smooth. The cushioned footbed and rich leather cradle your feet. Meanwhile, the block heel provides a solid platform to stand on (also optimum for outdoor weddings!) and the buckle strap allows for an adjustable fit around your ankle.

Are these heels simple? Yes, but in the best way! Sometimes you just need an elevated basic that complements your OOTD, instead of showstopping shoes that steal the spotlight. I’m telling you, I’ve already teamed these sandals with so many looks — bodycon mini dresses, breezy maxis, boyfriend jeans, etc. I own the tan shade, which elongates my legs and goes with virtually any look you put together.

So, where might you wear these block heels? They’re very versatile for vacation, so you can take them from the beach to the bar. You can also wear these sandals in the spring, summer and early fall to any daytime soirée and most evening events that aren’t too fancy. Unlimited options!

Finally a pair of heels that keeps Us comfy and chic at the same time! Head to Zappos to shop these shoes ASAP.

See it! Get the Rockport Farrah 3 Band for just $99 at Zappos!

