Since 2010, home decor brand Ruggable has been the ultimate destination for beautiful, machine-washable rugs. The brand’s revolutionary design — featuring a detachable rug pad — makes it possible to quite literally remove the rug from the bottom pad and toss it in the washer. Not to mention partnerships with interior design icons like Jonathan Adler make it feel like a home decor expert designed your living space — but at a fraction of the price.

As with all wonderful life upgrades, scoring these rugs on sale is the best time to shop. Ruggable doesn’t offer discounts often, but during Amazon’s October Prime Day, you score 20% off their bestselling rugs. Don’t delay — this big sale event ends tonight. We rounded up our favorite Ruggable designs so you don’t have to spend hours deciding which ones to add to cart. Ready, set, shop!

Our Favorite Ruggable Prime Day Deals

Available in a classic Persian style that elevates all different decor styles, the Kamran Washable Rug is a bestseller for a reason. It comes in nine colors, including neutrals like tan and beige and fun, punchy hues like pink or blue. Reviewers rave about how stubborn stains wash out in a cinch, providing a lifeline to parents who are at the end of their rope with messy kids or pets.

One shopper shares, “I went through so many rugs because of kids and pets at home that I was starting to give up on the idea of a rug and a warm, comfortable room. Until we got the Ruggable. It was so easy to put down and looked amazing!” Choose from several sizes including a classic 6′ x 9′ for the living room or an eight-inch round pick for the dining room.

Get the Kamran Washable Rug starting at $79 (regularly $99) on Amazon!

If your style leans more Bohemian, scoop up the Damali Washable Rug while it’s 20% off today. It’s available in four colors: black and white, blue overdye, charcoal and grey overdye. As with all Ruggable picks, this rug comes in several sizes whether you need a stylish option for the bedroom or kids’ room. You’ll thank yourself later for upgrading your rug when serious stains and spills occur!

Get the Damali Washable Rug starting at $79 (originally $99) on Amazon!

Whether your taste is French country, classic or eclectic, there are so many styles worth checking out on Amazon. Below, find more Ruggable deals happening until midnight tonight, October 9. You don’t want to wait to add these rugs to your shopping cart. Get them while they’re 20% off today!

More Ruggable Amazon Prime Day Sales

Please note, all prices mentioned in this article are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2024, but are subject to change.