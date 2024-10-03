Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year is almost here. This means it’s time to prepare yourself — and your wallet — to find deals across electronics, home goods, fashion and more that you need for the holiday season. Moreover, Amazon already has some amazing deals live to shop right now, and we took it upon ourselves to help you find kitchen deals that are too good to pass up!

From choppers to pans, Amazon has plenty of kitchen essentials on sale ahead of Prime Day that will suit all your needs! We rounded up 15 early Prime Day appliance deals to shop now — read on to see our picks!

1. On Trend: Chances are that you’ve seen this Mueller vegetable chopper everywhere on social media. Get yourself one for a steal — was $60, now just $30!

2. Measured and Accurate: This Pyrex three-piece measuring cup set will make sure you can follow the recipe to a T — was $26, now just $21!

3. All-In-One: This Ninja air fryer is perfect for making a healthy version of wings or perfectly reheating leftovers — was $130, now just $80!

4. Fluffed Up: This Aroma digital rice cooker will give you fluffy, pretty rice every time — was $33, now just $30!

5. Kitchen Essential: This Crock-Pot 7 quart slow cooker is great for making dips, pot roast and other shareable foods — was $50, now just $35!

6. Blended Perfection: We love this Magic Bullet blender because it’s great for compact spaces, and it’s so powerful — was $50, now just $40!

7. Everyone Needs One: This Black + Decker digital microwave oven is a simple option that you and your family will love — was $100, now just $85!

8. Toast, Anyone? If you need a new, easy way to make your toast in the morning, this Elite Gourmet toaster has you covered — was $16, now just $14

9. Tea-Approved: This Chefman electric kettle heats up water quickly and efficiently — was $28, now just $20!

10. Morning Joe: For the coffee lovers, you’ll love adding this Ninja coffee maker to your daily routine — was $170, now just $100!

11. College Safe: This Techwood hot plate will help your college kid have a nice dorm cooked meal — was $77, now just $62!

12. Flat Vibe: This Victoria cast iron tortilla press will help your tortillas stay warm and flat — was $27, now just $21!

13. Chop It: We can’t get over this Hamilton Beach food processor and vegetable chopper because it’s effective and won’t take up too much space — was $55, now just $44!

14. Chill: This Ninja Creami 11-in-1 ice cream and frozen treat maker is great for when you need a cold treat — was $250, now just $230!

15. Money Saver: This Nesco deluxe food VS-12 vacuum sealer will make extending the life of your food easier — was $140, now just $114!