Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One thing I admire about pop stars is their ability to belt their lungs out and perform intricate dance routines in front of millions of people — all while looking absolutely perfect. Seriously, it doesn’t even look like many of them break a sweat, and I’m not just talking about Taylor Swift, either. Sabrina Carpenter (who happens to be an opener on Miss Swift’s tour) also always looks flawless at the end of her intense sets. How does she do it?

Well, the “Nonsense” singer recently revealed her makeup “essential-essential-essentials” in a TikTok video posted by Who What Wear. While she shares a few favorites, there’s one “magical” product she swears by to instantly banish oil and shine and keep her makeup looking good as new: the Nudestix Blot & Blur Matte Stick.

Get the Nudestix Blot & Blur Matte Stick for $34 at Revolve!

Related: Blake Lively, Margot Robbie and More Swear by This Cult-Favorite Facial Mist When one celebrity loves a beauty product, we’re intrigued. When two celebrities love a beauty product, we’re tempted. And when eight celebrities love a beauty product, we’re sold. That’s the case with the Caudalie Beauty Elixir! This cult-favorite facial mist — currently ringing in at just $20 on Amazon — brightens and smooths skin, minimizes […]

“I can’t believe I’m telling anyone about this right now, but I’m gonna do it for the betterment of mankind,” the Girl Meets World alum joked. “It’s like my favorite thing in the world and basically replaces powder.” The travel-friendly multi-stick can be used in a few ways to mattify skin and blot oil. First, you can swipe it over bare skin to minimize the look of pores and blur imperfections before applying makeup. However, you can also use it over makeup to sop up excess oil without making your complexion products look cakey.

“When I’m out with my friends and they’re like ‘Oh my god, I’m so shiny and I don’t have powder,’ I just put this little balmy stick wherever they’re oily, and it doesn’t look powdery or cakey,” Carpenter shared. “It just looks like all the oil is gone, so it’s pretty magical.”

Related: How Tayshia Adams Got Her Softest Hair Ever: ‘This Isn’t an Ad’ Anyone else’s hair struggling right now? The combination of the cold, dry weather and damaging hot tools is basically lethal for soft, strong, shiny hair. Before you know it, your strands become brittle, split, dull and sad. Former Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams recently decided she was sick of unhealthy hair — but only during a […]

This handy stick is formulated to efficiently dispel oil thanks to the clean formula that contains Jeju Island volcanic ash, an oil-absorbing mineral. It also contains mugwort extract, heartleaf extract and vitamin E to clarify and soothe skin, so it leaves you with a comfortably soft complexion. In fact, if you use it regularly, these actives could help soothe blemishes and irritation, getting you one step closer to the skin of your dreams.

If you tend to get oily throughout the day, the convenient stick format makes it easy to store in your purse for touch-ups on the go. Plus, it’s much more accessible than carrying a loose powder around and less wasteful than blotting papers. Essentially, using this is better for mankind (and the environment)!

Thank you to Carpenter for not gatekeeping this product. Now, hurry and grab your own before it sells out . . . again!

Get the Nudestix Blot & Blur Matte Stick for $34 at Revolve!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Shares Her Affordable Glam Routine to Open ‘Eras Tour’ Sabrina Carpenter shared her concert makeup routine — and it’s totally achievable. Carpenter, 24, posted a “Get Ready With Me” video via TikTok on Sunday, November 12, before opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Carpenter started the video with her face already prepped with foundation and her brows perfectly filled-in. She […]