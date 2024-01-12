Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Anyone else’s hair struggling right now? The combination of the cold, dry weather and damaging hot tools is basically lethal for soft, strong, shiny hair. Before you know it, your strands become brittle, split, dull and sad.
Former Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams recently decided she was sick of unhealthy hair — but only during a blowout on January 8 did she discover the products she absolutely needed for the locks of her dreams.
Adams posted an Instagram Story selfie in a salon mirror featuring her “new fav products,” as she labeled them, specifically showcasing four products from Kérastase’s Nutritive line. “Listen. I get blowouts often,” she wrote. “Never, and I mean neverrrr do I feel my hair as soft as it is after getting it done today. I told you guys around Christmas that I’m in my healthy hair era & this appt made me so excited about bringing back the moisture & life that Nyc weather is quite literally sucking out of it.”
She continued, “& No this isn’t an ad but like @kerastase_official…I’m now hooked, can we work together?! lol.”
Want to check out the professional products that had her raving to her 1.5 million followers? Shop below — on Amazon!
Kérastase Nutritive-Supplement Scalp Serum
This scalp serum delivers intense hydration, aiming to leave hair soft, supple and silky. This line is powered by plant-based proteins and niacinamide to nourish locks like no other!
Kérastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique
This anti-frizz blow dry milk is an absolute must for use before hair dryers, flat irons, curlers and other hot tools. It offers heat protection, hydration and an “illuminating” shine!
Kérastase Nutritive Lotion Thermique Sublimatrice
This is another heat protectant, but in mist form. This is an excellent product for your collection if detangling is a top concern. It’s best for dry, fine-to-medium hair and may lead to two times fewer split ends!
Kérastase Nutritive Nutri-Supplement Split Ends Serum
This vitamin-in-oil serum blend is yet another powerhouse from the Nutritive line that sells out often. Strengthen, seal and smooth out hair with this popular pick. It can be used daily or as needed!
Still looking for something else? Explore more hair products from Kérastase here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!