Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Tayshia Adams Got Her Softest Hair Ever With These Products: ‘This Isn’t an Ad’

By
Tayshia Adams at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023.
Tayshia Adams at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023.Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Anyone else’s hair struggling right now? The combination of the cold, dry weather and damaging hot tools is basically lethal for soft, strong, shiny hair. Before you know it, your strands become brittle, split, dull and sad.

Former Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams recently decided she was sick of unhealthy hair — but only during a blowout on January 8 did she discover the products she absolutely needed for the locks of her dreams.

tayshia-adams-kerastase-instagram-story
Tayshia Adams’ Instagram Story on January 8, 2024. Courtesy of Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Related: This Vegan Hair Oil Is the Way to Healthier, Thicker Hair Naturally

Adams posted an Instagram Story selfie in a salon mirror featuring her “new fav products,” as she labeled them, specifically showcasing four products from Kérastase’s Nutritive line. “Listen. I get blowouts often,” she wrote. “Never, and I mean neverrrr do I feel my hair as soft as it is after getting it done today. I told you guys around Christmas that I’m in my healthy hair era & this appt made me so excited about bringing back the moisture & life that Nyc weather is quite literally sucking out of it.”

She continued, “& No this isn’t an ad but like @kerastase_official…I’m now hooked, can we work together?! lol.”

Want to check out the professional products that had her raving to her 1.5 million followers? Shop below — on Amazon!

Kérastase Nutritive-Supplement Scalp Serum

tayshia-adams-kerastase-scalp-serum
Amazon

This scalp serum delivers intense hydration, aiming to leave hair soft, supple and silky. This line is powered by plant-based proteins and niacinamide to nourish locks like no other!

See it!

Related: This Supplement Is Here to Save Your Hair, Skin and Nails

Kérastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique

tayshia-adams-kerastase-nectar-thermique
Amazon

This anti-frizz blow dry milk is an absolute must for use before hair dryers, flat irons, curlers and other hot tools. It offers heat protection, hydration and an “illuminating” shine!

See it!

Kérastase Nutritive Lotion Thermique Sublimatrice

tayshia-adams-kerastase-lotion-thermique-sublimatrice
Amazon

This is another heat protectant, but in mist form. This is an excellent product for your collection if detangling is a top concern. It’s best for dry, fine-to-medium hair and may lead to two times fewer split ends!

See it!

Kérastase Nutritive Nutri-Supplement Split Ends Serum

tayshia-adams-kerastase-split-ends-serum
Amazon

This vitamin-in-oil serum blend is yet another powerhouse from the Nutritive line that sells out often. Strengthen, seal and smooth out hair with this popular pick. It can be used daily or as needed!

See it!

Still looking for something else? Explore more hair products from Kérastase here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Spotless! Your Bathroom Will Be So Clean With This Electric Scrubber

amazon-hanes-crew-neck-sweatshirt

Deal of the Day

This Crew Neck Is 1 of Amazon’s Bestselling Items, Period — Starting at $9 View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

Tayshia Adams What She’s Looking for in a Man

Tayshia Adams

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!