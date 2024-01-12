Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Anyone else’s hair struggling right now? The combination of the cold, dry weather and damaging hot tools is basically lethal for soft, strong, shiny hair. Before you know it, your strands become brittle, split, dull and sad.

Former Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams recently decided she was sick of unhealthy hair — but only during a blowout on January 8 did she discover the products she absolutely needed for the locks of her dreams.

Related: This Vegan Hair Oil Is the Way to Healthier, Thicker Hair Naturally Winter is such a negative time for hair — think about it! It’s incredibly cold, and the brutal winds don’t help — only opening your locks up to the possibility of dryness and breakage. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Finding new products to introduce to your routine is a crucial step which […]

Adams posted an Instagram Story selfie in a salon mirror featuring her “new fav products,” as she labeled them, specifically showcasing four products from Kérastase’s Nutritive line. “Listen. I get blowouts often,” she wrote. “Never, and I mean neverrrr do I feel my hair as soft as it is after getting it done today. I told you guys around Christmas that I’m in my healthy hair era & this appt made me so excited about bringing back the moisture & life that Nyc weather is quite literally sucking out of it.”

She continued, “& No this isn’t an ad but like @kerastase_official…I’m now hooked, can we work together?! lol.”

Want to check out the professional products that had her raving to her 1.5 million followers? Shop below — on Amazon!

Kérastase Nutritive-Supplement Scalp Serum

This scalp serum delivers intense hydration, aiming to leave hair soft, supple and silky. This line is powered by plant-based proteins and niacinamide to nourish locks like no other!

Related: This Supplement Is Here to Save Your Hair, Skin and Nails It doesn’t matter if you’re 62, 42 or 22; hair thinning and loss is a major bummer. Even when you try to do everything right — using all the strengthening shampoos, keratin treatments, expensive masks and thickening sprays — some hair loss is inevitable with aging. But that doesn’t mean you should run out of […]

Kérastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique

This anti-frizz blow dry milk is an absolute must for use before hair dryers, flat irons, curlers and other hot tools. It offers heat protection, hydration and an “illuminating” shine!

Kérastase Nutritive Lotion Thermique Sublimatrice

This is another heat protectant, but in mist form. This is an excellent product for your collection if detangling is a top concern. It’s best for dry, fine-to-medium hair and may lead to two times fewer split ends!

Kérastase Nutritive Nutri-Supplement Split Ends Serum

This vitamin-in-oil serum blend is yet another powerhouse from the Nutritive line that sells out often. Strengthen, seal and smooth out hair with this popular pick. It can be used daily or as needed!

Still looking for something else? Explore more hair products from Kérastase here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Spotless! Your Bathroom Will Be So Clean With This Electric Scrubber Cleaning our bathroom is a never-ending task — we can’t escape it. It’s a part of life we all come to accept. But that doesn’t make it any easier! And it’s so hard to stay on top of keeping a bathroom clean when stains and soap scum come into the picture. We’ve scrubbed and scrubbed […]