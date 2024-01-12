Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter is such a negative time for hair — think about it! It’s incredibly cold, and the brutal winds don’t help — only opening your locks up to the possibility of dryness and breakage. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Finding new products to introduce to your routine is a crucial step which can help protect your tresses. Hair oils can aid you in the process, particularly due to their ability to moisturize and nourish the scalp and mane. If you’re in the market, we found a vegan hair oil on Amazon that’s only $45!

Related: 11 Best Hair Oils for Dry Hair in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! If you’re struggling with parched strands and can’t seem to give them the moisture they so desperately need, we recommend adding an oil to your routine. But exactly how do you know which hair […]

Simply put, the Vegan Mia Organic Rosemary Oil is the answer for stronger hair. It relies on rosemary oil, lavender oil, cedarwood oil and thyme oil to help increase hair growth after seven months. Also, it has Moroccan argan oil, castor oil and jojoba oil to combat and bond split ends for shinier, thicker strands. This oil conglomeration helps to tame frizzy hair, plus moisturize and nourish the scalp to prevent dandruff.

Get the Vegan Mia Organic Rosemary Oil for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Furthermore, this hair oil is vegan and cruelty-free, and comes without phthalates, parabens, chemicals, artificial fragrances, GMOs or artificial colors for a natural option. Also, this pick is great for those with damaged hair or those who just want to proactively keep everything on track!

Regarding this moisturizing and nourishing hair oil, one Amazon reviewer said, “I love my Vegan Mia shine hair and scalp oil! My hair is super dry and damaged from years of bleaching and processing, and this is the only product that has helped bring my hair back to life. It’s really done wonders for my split ends and frizz. I also feel like my hair is growing faster and is much thicker. I will be a forever customer. Thank you, Vegan Mia!”

Another Amazon reviewer chimed in, “I was hesitant because oils I’ve tried left my hair heavy and dull. This was the opposite. It felt clean, shiny and easy to style. And my hair looks much healthier. I’m silver, so it can look washed out and limp, but the oil seemed to add body. It’s my new must-have.”

One last Amazon reviewer gushed, “I’ve been using Vegan Mia Organics Shine Hair Oil for a while now, and wow, I’m impressed! My hair has always been dry, but this oil keeps it moisturized without making it greasy. It’s super nourishing on my scalp, which gets really dry and flaky during the winter months. It’s been a game-changer in strengthening my hair, and I’ve noticed a huge reduction in breakage and split ends. I’m even seeing regrowth of hair around my temples and hairline. I am amazed by how much healthier and thicker my hair looks now. There’s a noticeable difference in the fullness of my hair, and even my hairstylist commented on the improvement. She even ordered a bottle for herself!!! I highly recommend it!”

If you’re hoping to snag a nourishing hair oil which will help keep your follicles healthy, this is officially it!

See it: Get the Vegan Mia Organic Rosemary Oil for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Vegan Mia here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us