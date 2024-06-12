Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every so often, social media crowns a new fashion aesthetic as king. Minimalist-inspired quiet luxury ensembles were an absolute hit with A-listers like Sofia Richie Grainge and Hailey Bieber. The rise of athleisure brands and sports like pickleball gave way to tenniscore looks worn by notable names like Zendaya. Rich mom style has reigned supreme for months, but there’s a new aesthetic on the rise — and this is no ordinary trend.

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok or checked out what’s trending on Pinterest lately, you’ve probably noticed the rise in Sade girl makeup and fashion. At the top of 2024, videos emerged online of social media users pairing neutral shades with chic accents, like cut-outs and polka dots, inspired by Grammy award-winning singer Sade. Gold hoop earrings, ravishing red lips and low ponytails complimented the emerging trend.

We’re nearly halfway into the year and Sade girl style is an undisputed hit online. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of essentials to nail the Sade girl trend. We used inspo from some of her most iconic looks to snag near spot-on lookalikes. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

Sade Girl Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Nearly 40 years ago, Sade performed at London’s Wembley Stadium in an eye-catching white top. We found a long-sleeved white shirt with the same backless design — originally $23, now just $20!

2. Mellow Yellow: Want to rock a backless tee with a pop of color? This powdery yellow shirt is a notable contender — just $58!

3. Chic Dots: The singer was photographed in a stunning black-and-white polka dot shirt back in 1989 — and 35 years later the look is still red hot. Recreate her ensemble with this summer-friendly tunic — originally $40, now just $31!

4. Denim on Denim: If we had to pick, Sade’s classic denim-on-denim look is one of our favorite outfits she’s worn. Channel the chic look with this chambray blouse — originally $37, $now just $21!

5. Mesh Moment: In 2011, she performed on tour in an edgy black mesh shirt. This superdown top is the ultimate lookalike — just $58!

6. Silky Smooth: The four-time Grammy winner rocked a spaghetti strap camisole underneath her mesh look. Use this silky cami from Quince to channel her timeless look — just $40!

7. Budget-Friendly Slay: Looking for a more affordable mesh style? This long-sleeve style is on sale right now — originally $22, now just $10!

8. Red Alert: In 1985, Sade attended the BRIT Awards in a red-hot blazer. Serve an elevated slay just like Sade’s in this vibrant Steve Madden blazer — just $59!

9. Cute ‘N Covered: She layered a timeless black turtleneck underneath her BRIT Awards look. This affordable find is perfect for unseasonably cool summer days — just $20!

Sade Girl Bottoms

10. Waisted: Sade wore body-hugging high-waisted jeans with the eye-catching white shirt we mentioned above. These Good American jeans will look just as amazing on your curves — originally $139, on sale starting at $111!

11. Double Denim: Use these Abercrombie & Fitch jeans to complete Sade’s Canadian tuxedo look — $90!

12. Stretchy Style: Want to rock the singer’s denim-on-denim ensemble for less? Snag these high-waisted jeans instead — $46!

13. Capri Cutie: Sade paired her black-and-white blouse with skinny capris. These cuffed capris are a chic alternative — $33!

Sade Girl Shoes & Accessories

14. Suited: Belts are an accessory that Sade has used to dress her ensembles up. This unique design is perfect for cinching your waist — originally $21, now just $20!

15. Signature Pout: Sade is known for her classic red lip. Use this timeless MAC Cosmetic Lip Liner to outline your lips — just $24!

16. Ready: This Sephora Collection Lip Stain delivers a Sade-inspired red shade. Best of all? It doesn’t dry out your lips — originally $15, now just $11!

17. Huggies: No Sade look is complete without gold hoop earrings! These medium-size earrings look just like the ones she’s known for wearing — just $14!