It’s the last day to shop major markdowns on holiday gifts and wishlist items during Amazon’s October Prime Day! While there are thousands of sales to shop today, October 9, one deal we’re taking advantage of is on Sakara’s wellness essentials. The brand is known for their gut-friendly powders, elixirs and protein bars that fuel busy moms and help women thrive during their day. We don’t see sales for Sakara often. We’re ecstatic to find their dark chocolate Metabolism Super Powder is currently 20% off.

Get the Sakara Metabolism Super Powder on Amazon for $72 (originally $90)!

The Metabolism Super Powder is packed with functional ingredients like coconut essence, kelp extract and l-glutamine to boost metabolism, control sugar cravings and ease bloat. Unlike other digestive drinks, this one actually tastes good. Notes of rich dark chocolate powder with a hint of coconut make this super powder a delicious treat you’ll crave every. single. day. To enjoy, scoop one serving into your favorite smoothies, coffee and other drinks — hot or cold.

Amazon shoppers can’t stop talking about the super powder’s results, reporting it calms bloating and curbs hunger.

“I love that this can be mixed with your coffee or hot water for a nice hot cocoa kind of drink,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I mix it with my herbal coffee. Super refreshing for a cool fall day.”

Another five-star reviewer shares, “It gives me extra energy throughout the entire day. I have more energy than normal and am able to concentrate on projects and don’t get tired. I notice the difference when I don’t take it. I normally don’t have much energy and find it hard to focus. Sakara metabolism super powder has helped me, and I’m enjoying the energy and all the progress I’m making on my daily tasks. I add a scoop to my morning matcha latte. And a touch of honey.”

Head to Amazon now and stock up on the super powder before it’s gone!

