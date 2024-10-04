Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For most men, investing in a protein powder that tastes good but is still effective is essential. Protein powder can help you maximize muscle gains and start your day smoothly. We found a healthy, nourishing grass-fed whey protein that will help him feel his best no matter what — and it’s only $60 at The Vitamin Shoppe!

This Transparent Labs 100% grass-fed whey protein isolate is a perfect gift for gym buffs or makes a great addition to their health regimen. It serves up to 28g of protein per serving and comes with 30 servings. Further, it only uses grass-fed whey isolate, organic peanut butter powder, cocoa powder, natural chocolate powder, salt and stevia extract.

To use this protein powder, all you do is mix one scoop with 6-8 ounces of water — or any beverage. For the best results, you should drink 1-3 scoops daily.

While reviewing and raving over this protein powder, one reviewer said, “This is hands down the best protein powder drink I have ever had. It tastes very natural, nothing too sweet or artificial tasting — like most other protein drinks. I’m down six pounds in less than two weeks of working out (strength training) since taking it. I would recommend it to all.”

Another reviewer noted, “It has a clean and small ingredients list and tastes great!”

So, if you’re looking for a healthy way to maximize your gains in the gym, this whey protein isolate from Transparent Labs could help you do just that — especially if you’re looking for a tasty option!

See it: Get the Transparent Labs 100% Grass Fed Whey Protein Isolate for $60 at The Vitamin Shoppe!