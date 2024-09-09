Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you didn’t know, kitten heels have become an inescapable fashion trend recently. Whether you’re into pointed-toe designs or blinged-out variations, this heel silhouette is perfect for those who want the elevated look of heels but don’t want the pain that can sometimes come with them. We found a cute, trendy pair of kitten heels that will coordinate well with everything in your closet — and they’re 50% off now at Nordstrom!

The Sam Edelman Farrah kitten heel pump is a fashion-forward option that’s super comfy and versatile — seriously! They feature a pointed-toe, slingback design that makes the shoe feel vintage but also still very modern, thanks to their silhouette. We’re also head over heels about their shiny embellishments across the front that adds to their fashion factor!

Get the Sam Edelman Farrah Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Slingback Pump for $70 (was $140) at Nordstrom!

To style these heels, you could pair them with a flowy dress for a smart, polished look that works for office days. Or, you could rock them with jeans and a puff-sleeve sweater for a sophisticated ensemble that looks decadent and chic. Further, these pumps come in four neutral colors and have a 5 to 11 size range.

About these sleek slingback kitten heels, one Nordstrom reviewer said, “I just purchased these adorable kitten heels at the sale. They look and feel very high-end. Great price point. The color is perfect as I wear a lot of black and want something different. They even have cushions!”

Another reviewer noted, “These shoes were what I was looking for. Fit was true to size, heel height was as described, and the quality was excellent. I would highly recommend it.”

Moreover, kitten heels are a trendy shoe silhouette currently, and they’re so cute and comfy. So, if you want a sleek pair to add to your wardrobe rotation, these Sam Edelman kitten heels could do the trick!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Sam Edelman here, and don’t forget to scope out the Nordstrom sale section for more great finds!