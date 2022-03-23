Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Spring has finally sprung! It’s time to ditch the boots and embrace sandal season. But once again, we’re faced with the same dilemma: Which new shoes should we purchase for warmer weather? There are a few important factors to keep in mind — comfort, versatility and price point. Of course we prefer fashionable footwear, but we’d rather not splurge on a trendy pair of sandals that might go out of style by next year. And we want to make the most out of our investment by selecting shoes we can wear with almost anything.

While browsing on Zappos, we came across the cutest new pair of white woven slides by Sam Edelman. It’s official — these sandals are our new go-to shoe for spring and summer. White goes with everything, and these flats are comfy enough to wear for hours on end. Take these slides from a daytime picnic to a night out on the town! We’ll break down more ways to style these sandals below, so keep reading for all the juicy details.

The Sam Edelman Gabriela Woven Slide Sandal is the best of both worlds — special yet simple. In other words, this shoe is a closet staple that stands out. We’ve never seen another style quite like it, and yet the design is timeless. Let’s talk about these stunning details, shall we? The bold buckle is absolutely stealing the show. Such a chic fashion statement! And the woven texture reminds Us of summer in the Hamptons — preppy in a classic way.

Like many other Sam Edelman shoes, these slides are extremely comfortable. Made from leather with a lightly cushioned insole, these flats provide soft support for all-day wear. The ½ inch heel also gives you the slightest lift for extra comfort.

Shoppers are already singing these sandals’ praises. “These are so comfortable and I have received many compliments on them,” one reviewer reported. “They can be worn with just about anything as well!” And another customer said, “These have fast become my favorite sandals this summer. They’re very comfortable, the neutral color means I can wear them with practically everything.”

We agree — you can team these slides with any spring or summer outfit. Dresses, boyfriend jeans, shorts, you name it. White is the new neutral of the moment — crisp and clean. These sandals can be worn with any color of the rainbow and virtually any pattern. We’re particularly excited about pairing these flats with flowy frocks.

These sandals would be perfect for a spring soirée! Dressy enough to feel appropriate yet comfortable enough to stand in for extended periods of time (we’ve all regretted wearing painful pumps before — it’s just not worth it). And if you have any vacations coming up, these lightweight slides are just what you need. Slip them on from the pool to the patio for dinner. These Sam Edelman shoes will absolutely put a spring in your step!

