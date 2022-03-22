7 Tory Burch Sandals You Can Pick Up for Under $100 Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we usually look for designer deals, we immediately make our way to the sale section. But every once in a blue moon, there are current styles up for grabs at prices that feel like markdowns! If you’re shopping for new sandals that you can wear for spring and summer, Tory Burch has a slew of bestselling shoes for under $100 — seriously!

Below, check out these affordable (and fabulous) finds that are begging to be worn ASAP. All of the options are excellent — think versatile, comfortable sandals that can get you through the season in style. Keep scrolling to see one of our picks is right for you!

These Mini Miller Sandals

The classic Miller sandal that Tory Burch is known for is available in a mini version that’s too cute to pass up! This particular pair is made from a jelly material that’s ideal for the spring and summer. Even if you get trapped in a rain shower, these shoes won’t get ruined. You can pick up these sandals in either a black or white opaque color, both of which have the iconic double “T” logo in gold hardware where the three main straps meet!

Get the Mini Miller Jelly Thong Sandal with free shipping for $98 at Tory Burch!

These Colorful Platform Flip Flops

Why wear basic flip flops when you can rock this cool platform pair? Inspired by ’70s fashion, these sandals have a stacked sole, and you’ll notice the multicolored layers when you look at the shoes from a side profile. These layers aren’t just for style purposes — they provide extra comfort. You can snag them in four different colors — one of which offers more neutral tones, while the others are brighter and bolder!

Get the ’70s Platform Flip-Flop with free shipping for $98 at Tory Burch!

These Classic Thong Flip Flops

Shoppers say that you’ll be able to tell the difference between less expensive flip flops and a higher-end pair like these sandals! They’re dreamy for the beach or pool, but they’re classy enough that you can team them with dresses or skirts when you want to keep your footwear low-key.

Get the Thin Flip-Flop with free shipping for $58 at Tory Burch!

These Clear Jelly Sandals

Clear jelly shoes totally remind us of our childhoods, and we can relive that carefree feeling with these sandals! The translucent vibe literally goes with every color, so they’re sure to be a staple! Shoppers say they love having a go-to pair of sandals like these Millers on hand when they can’t figure out what to wear. Makes sense!

Get the Mini Miller Jelly Thong Sandal in Clear with free shipping for $98 at Tory Burch!

