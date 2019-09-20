These Wildly Cute and Comfortable Slip-Ons Are Now Under $50





Feeling lucky? If you’re not already, it’s time to start, because you’re about to come out a winner. Shoe shopping is almost always a gamble, especially online, with tricky sizes and questionable fits. By clicking into this article, however, you just hit the jackpot!

Wipe off that poker face — there’s no shame or risk in smiling over this deal. When a shoe we love this much goes on sale for under $50, we know we can’t help but celebrate!

See it: Get the Sanuk Pair O Dice Leather shoe (originally $60) starting at just $43 at Zappos!

These Pair O Dice slip-ons from Sanuk are truly deserving of their name. It’s no coincidence that “Pair O Dice” is a homophone for “paradise.” Stepping into these shoes does feel like stepping into paradise. That’s why so many reviewers are showing their love, calling these shoes both “super cute” and “super comfortable.” Check and check! One even said they were so comfortable that they bought a second pair, and they weren’t alone. Multiple shoppers also described these slip-ons as “sharp,” which is not an adjective we often see when it comes to a casual sneaker. That’s how we know these Sanuks are something special!

Shoppers also say that these shoes go with anything, which explains how they’re wearing them “almost on a daily basis.” It certainly helps that the insole is “very cushy” and that they “receive compliments every time [they] wear them” too!

These slip-ons have a super soft, but extremely durable leather upper, which is Leather Working Group Certified, a.k.a. legit. This upper features cute topstitching in the same shade as the leather and two small eyelets on the inside of the foot. This subtle detailing is everything!

These Pair O Dice shoes have a round toe, a low-cut collar and breathable linings with a yoga mat comfort insole. Peek inside to check out the adorable print! This means every step we take will feel like our feet have reached their very own nirvana, with or without socks! It’s hard to imagine ever wanting to take these shoes off. Namaste in them, for sure!

These sneakers have a flexible rubber outsole in a contrasting white that stands out against the leather upper, regardless of if we’re wearing the Black or Tobacco Brown version. We love having these two colors to choose from. Black and brown everyday shoes are both essential for a wardrobe. No matter what tops or bottoms we’re wearing, one of these pairs will go with them flawlessly!

When we say tops and bottoms, we’re not only talking about jeans and tees. These shoes can work not only color-wise, but style-wise with seriously anything. They’re equally as cute paired with distressed denim as they are paired with a ruffled romper or a satin dress. Same goes for a wide leg jumpsuit or even some leather-look leggings and a matching moto jacket. The options go on and on, making the decision to buy these Pair O Dice slip-ons even easier than we originally thought. The versatility, the sale price, the colors, the reviews….yeah, we’re ready to take our winnings home now!

