Introducing Allbirds’ First Ever All-Weather Sneakers (Two Styles!)





Don’t you hate it when it starts to mizzle outside and you’re not properly prepared? And then you think, how is it even possible to properly prepare for a mizzle anyway? Actually, what even is a “mizzle” in the first place?

Mizzle means “misty drizzle,” and it’s that super annoying, in-between form of precipitation that we’re never quite sure how to dress for. If we wear our regular shoes they’ll end up getting damaged, but it feels superfluous to pile on all of our rain gear for such mild weather. Allbirds knows this situation all too well, and that’s why the company, known for its insanely comfortable footwear, launched a brand new collection based off the concept!

See it: Check out the newly-launched Mizzle Collection, with prices starting at $115, at Allbirds!

The Mizzle Collection includes two brand new styles that are Allbirds’ first ever all-climate, all-season shoes. That’s right — we don’t have to save these shoes solely for mizzles. We can wear them in a downpour or even in the snow, too! Looking at them, you may be wondering how these cute wool sneakers could be weather-resistant. They may not look the part, but they promise to keep our feet dry and comfortable all year long!

These eco-friendly shoes don’t feature the synthetic materials and chemicals typically found in rubbery rain boots. Instead of making the easy grab for these pollutant materials, Allbirds created these shoes with its signature Puzzle Guard technology. This technology “utilizes a water-repellant treatment and a breathable, water resistant layer made with natural products” to keep our feet clean and comfy instead!

These shoes feature a thicker layer of merino wool than usual, which is super soft and won’t have us scratching underneath the collar all day. They’re so soft, we can even wear them without socks! Plus, this wool will wick moisture on the inside while repelling it on the outside. Pretty neat, huh? Both styles also feature reinforced SweetFoam soles for extra traction so we won’t find ourselves hydroplaning while trying to run for cover from a sudden storm!

As we noted, there are two styles of Mizzles. One is the Runner, and the other is the Runner-up. Don’t get too caught up on those names, though; these shoes are both winners. The Runner-up is actually just a high-top, its collar literally standing farther “up”!

Wool Runner Mizzles

The Runner style puts a new spin on the classic wool runner that Allbirds is so famous for. It’s a low-top sneaker that looks nothing like a rain shoe, but will seem heaven-sent the next time we’re hit with a mizzle. We’ll love them just as much in the sunshine, too! This sneaker is available in four colors: Natural Black, Harvest (a mauve), Natural Grey and Savanna Night (a navy)!

See it: Get the Wool Runner Mizzles for just $115 at Allbirds!

Wool Runner-up Mizzles

The Runner-up is the first wool high-top from Allbirds, and we couldn’t imagine a better debut. This is the brand’s take on a boot…without it actually being a boot. It features all of the same benefits, though, with even more versatility! This version is also available in four colors: Jackalberry (a dark green), Savanna Night (a navy), Tuke Jo (a soft black) and Fog (a beige)!

See it: Get the Wool Runner-up Mizzles for just $135 at Allbirds!

Looking for something else? Check out all shoes available at Allbirds here!

